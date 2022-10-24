Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie looking for Dons to build momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie looking for Dons to build momentum

By Paul Third
October 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 24, 2022, 10:03 am
Aberdeens Jack McKenzie (R) and Motherwells Stuart McKinstry. Image: SNS
Aberdeens Jack McKenzie (R) and Motherwells Stuart McKinstry. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie is looking to build momentum after the Dons made it three wins in a week at Motherwell.

Goals from Bojan Miovski and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes gave the Dons a 2-1 win at Fir Park with the three points enough to move Jim Goodwin’s side up to third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The victory means Aberdeen have won all three games since their 4-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice two weeks ago.

With a trip to Ibrox to face second-placed Rangers next on Aberdeen’s list MacKenzie is keen to keep the feel-good factor going.

He said: “It was a really important win for us. We’ve had a good week beating Hearts, then Partick in the cup and now beating a team we’ve struggled with in the last couple of years.

“The boys are buzzing and we’re delighted for the fans as well.

“Before it was win, loss, win, loss and we couldn’t really build any momentum which you need if you want to finish high up the table at the end of the season.”

“We’re not looking at the league table too much just now.

“It’s nice to be in this position as it’s where we want to be at the end of the season but we’ve got a big game next week which we’re focused on.

“We’ve showed this week are capable. We’ve had three tough games and three really good results.”

New system means a new role for MacKenzie

Jack MacKenzie, right, celebrates with team-mates Duk, Bojan Miovski and a Dons fan following the winning goal. Image: SNS Group.

MacKenzie has started in the two league wins against Hearts and Motherwell and he capped his solid display on Saturday by providing the assist for Duk’s winner.

The move to a wing back role is a new challenge for MacKenzie on top of competing with Hayden Coulson and Jonny Hayes for a place in the side but the defender is relishing the challenge.

The left back, who replaced Coulson who was absent from Fir Park for family reasons, said: “I’ve been working on my attacking play.

“I feel defensively I am better than I am going forward but I’ve been looking at how Hayden and Jonny attack from wing back so I’m delighted to contribute.

“I’ve predominantly played left back through my career so the fact I’m getting to play a different role is only going to help me. Having a licence to go forward can only help me improve.

“There’s a lot of running as you have to get forward then come back and tuck in. There’s less defensive responsibility but a lot more going forward. It’s something I’m looking to build on.

“During my loan spell at Forfar a lot of the time was spent defending so I felt I’ve improved that but now I’m working on my attacking play.”

Defensive record must improve

Aberdeen’s goalscoring prowess has made them the second highest scorers in the Premiership behind champions Celtic but MacKenzie knows the Dons must improve their defensive record if they are to challenge for a European place this season.

He said: “You want to be creating goals, taking shots and scoring goals. It was unbelievable feeling to put the ball in for Duk to get the winner.

“He’s brilliant. When he came he wasn’t as fit as he could be but he has been unbelievable and if he keeps this up he is going to have an amazing season.

Jack MacKenzie celebrates Aberdeen’s win with manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group.

“He comes short, runs in behind and is a real handful. He seems to work well with Bojan too so long may it continue.

“We’ve got players at the top end of the pitch who can cause defences problems and get us goals. We’ve got options off the bench as well and we pride ourselves on our goalscoring record.

“We pride ourselves on our defensive record as well and we’ve not been as strong in that department as we’d like to be and we know we need to build on that.”

