Aberdeen Women’s first four fixtures in 2023 could help take Dons in positive new direction

Aberdeen Women must make the most of their first four fixtures in the New Year if they are to turn their season around.

The Dons did not enjoy the best first half of the season in SWPL 1 and they go into 2023 second bottom with only two wins and two draws from their first 12 games.

It’s not been an easy time off the pitch, either, as Aberdeen are without a permanent manger following Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s resignation in November.

The club had hoped to have an appointment in place by the time fixtures resumed in 2023, but interim coach Gavin Levey says the aim is now “some time” in January.

Whether they have a new manager in post or not, the Dons’ first four fixtures – three of which are at home – could change their fortunes this season.

The Reds play a side who play two divisions below them, followed by three teams in SWPL 1 who they have beaten at least once over the last 12 months.

Below the Press and Journal profiles Aberdeen’s upcoming January opponents in the Women’s Scottish Cup and SWPL 1…

Hutchison Vale – January 8

In their first game of the New Year, Aberdeen host SWF Championship side Hutchison Vale in the fourth round of the Women’s Scottish Cup.

Hutchison Vale play two tiers below Aberdeen and had a mixed first half to their season, winning four games and losing eight.

It’s a good draw for Aberdeen in their bid to progress in the competition, but also a really good opportunity for the Dons to play on the front foot.

They’ll go into the game as favourites, so Aberdeen must use the talent they have at their disposal to dominate the game and ensure there’s no cup upset.

The 20 SWPL 1 and 2 teams entered the competition in the fourth round, and at least six of them will exit at this stage having been drawn against each other.

Of those six, three will be top-flight teams, as Hibernian v Spartans, Dundee United v Hearts and Glasgow City v Hamilton Accies will all meet each other this weekend.

A good run in the cup, which is possible, would do the Dons the world of good confidence-wise and help bring momentum into the league.

Hamilton Accies – January 15

Aberdeen host Hamilton Accies for their first SWPL 1 game of the year on January 15, and will be looking to rectify the result from the opening day of the season.

The Dons were beaten 3-1 in August at New Douglas Park, which, in hindsight, set the tone for some of the other results that were to come.

Hamilton have definitely improved since last season when they finished bottom of SWPL 1 and only survived relegation due to the restructuring of the leagues.

Aberdeen beat Accies three times in SWPL 1 last term.

At this point of the campaign, Hamilton have won three games, which was the total amount of games they won over their 27 matches in the top-flight last season.

However, this season, two of those wins came in August and the other in October, so although they’ve improved, they’re still a developing team in SWPL 1.

With both Accies and Aberdeen’s games before the festive break postponed because of the icy weather, just one point will separate the two sides when they meet on January 15.

At the first time of asking in 2023, it’s a good opportunity for the Dons to climb out of the bottom two in the league for the first time since August.

Hearts – January 22

Hearts have proven to be a bit of sticky team for Aberdeen in the top-flight over the last year or so, despite them being quite evenly matched on paper.

The Edinburgh side won two out of the three meetings between the sides last year.

However, they were more evenly matched then – before the Jambos invested heavily by signing experienced players who have played in Scotland and England.

Like Aberdeen, Hearts have players on paid contracts for the first time this season, but that investment has already started to pay dividends for Eva Olid’s side.

Hearts finished 2022 on a high by beating Partick Thistle 2-1, meaning they go into the new year comfortably in fourth in SWPL 1, seven points ahead of Hibernian.

The goal scorers in that game were two of their summer signings, former Lewes striker Georgia Timms and New Zealand international Katie Rood.

Timms has lit up the league since she joined, scoring a hat-trick on her league debut and is currently the club’s top goal scorer with eight goals so far.

Hearts have proven they are a stronger unit than they have ever been, having amassed more points by this point than they did all of last season in the top-flight.

Out of their first four games, Hearts will certainly be the biggest challenge for Aberdeen, but a positive result could be a massive turning point.

Glasgow Women – January 29

The Dons will have positive memories to look back on when they travel south to play Glasgow Women in their first away game of 2023.

When the two sides met back in October, Aberdeen picked up their first win of the season – which was also their first-ever victory and goals scored at Pittodrie.

Nadine Hanssen made history with the women’s team first goal at the club stadium, before Jess Broadrick added another in the 2-0 win.

Glasgow Women have struggled this season and currently sit rock bottom of SWPL 1, with zero points from their first 13 games in the top-flight.

It was always going difficult for them to adapt to the demands of the division, having won promotion despite trailing SWPL 2 winners Dundee United by 20 points.

The clash against Glasgow Women will be another game where the Dons will go into as favourites, and one they should be able to control with their own style of football.