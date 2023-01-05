Aberdeen Women’s first four fixtures in 2023 could help take Dons in positive new direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women’s first four fixtures in 2023 could help take Dons in positive new direction

By Sophie Goodwin
January 5, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison's winning goal against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison's winning goal against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women must make the most of their first four fixtures in the New Year if they are to turn their season around.

The Dons did not enjoy the best first half of the season in SWPL 1 and they go into 2023 second bottom with only two wins and two draws from their first 12 games.

It’s not been an easy time off the pitch, either, as Aberdeen are without a permanent manger following Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s resignation in November.

The club had hoped to have an appointment in place by the time fixtures resumed in 2023, but interim coach Gavin Levey says the aim is now “some time” in January.

Whether they have a new manager in post or not, the Dons’ first four fixtures – three of which are at home – could change their fortunes this season.

The Reds play a side who play two divisions below them, followed by three teams in SWPL 1 who they have beaten at least once over the last 12 months.

Below the Press and Journal profiles Aberdeen’s upcoming January opponents in the Women’s Scottish Cup and SWPL 1…

Hutchison Vale – January 8

SWF Championship side Hutchison Vale. Image: Ger Harley/SportPix for SWF

In their first game of the New Year, Aberdeen host SWF Championship side Hutchison Vale in the fourth round of the Women’s Scottish Cup.

Hutchison Vale play two tiers below Aberdeen and had a mixed first half to their season, winning four games and losing eight.

It’s a good draw for Aberdeen in their bid to progress in the competition, but also a really good opportunity for the Dons to play on the front foot.

They’ll go into the game as favourites, so Aberdeen must use the talent they have at their disposal to dominate the game and ensure there’s no cup upset.

The 20 SWPL 1 and 2 teams entered the competition in the fourth round, and at least six of them will exit at this stage having been drawn against each other.

Of those six, three will be top-flight teams, as Hibernian v Spartans, Dundee United v Hearts and Glasgow City v Hamilton Accies will all meet each other this weekend.

A good run in the cup, which is possible, would do the Dons the world of good confidence-wise and help bring momentum into the league.

Hamilton Accies – January 15

Hamilton Accies duo battles with Rangers forward Kayla McCoy. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen host Hamilton Accies for their first SWPL 1 game of the year on January 15, and will be looking to rectify the result from the opening day of the season.

The Dons were beaten 3-1 in August at New Douglas Park, which, in hindsight, set the tone for some of the other results that were to come.

Hamilton have definitely improved since last season when they finished bottom of SWPL 1 and only survived relegation due to the restructuring of the leagues.

Aberdeen beat Accies three times in SWPL 1 last term.

At this point of the campaign, Hamilton have won three games, which was the total amount of games they won over their 27 matches in the top-flight last season.

However, this season, two of those wins came in August and the other in October, so although they’ve improved, they’re still a developing team in SWPL 1.

With both Accies and Aberdeen’s games before the festive break postponed because of the icy weather, just one point will separate the two sides when they meet on January 15.

At the first time of asking in 2023, it’s a good opportunity for the Dons to climb out of the bottom two in the league for the first time since August.

Hearts – January 22

From L-R: Hearts Katie Rood, head coach Eva Olid and Cailin Michie. Image: Malcolm MacKenzie/Shutterstock.

Hearts have proven to be a bit of sticky team for Aberdeen in the top-flight over the last year or so, despite them being quite evenly matched on paper.

The Edinburgh side won two out of the three meetings between the sides last year.

However, they were more evenly matched then – before the Jambos invested heavily by signing experienced players who have played in Scotland and England.

Like Aberdeen, Hearts have players on paid contracts for the first time this season, but that investment has already started to pay dividends for Eva Olid’s side.

Hearts finished 2022 on a high by beating Partick Thistle 2-1, meaning they go into the new year comfortably in fourth in SWPL 1, seven points ahead of Hibernian.

The goal scorers in that game were two of their summer signings, former Lewes striker Georgia Timms and New Zealand international Katie Rood.

Timms has lit up the league since she joined, scoring a hat-trick on her league debut and is currently the club’s top goal scorer with eight goals so far.

Hearts have proven they are a stronger unit than they have ever been, having amassed more points by this point than they did all of last season in the top-flight.

Out of their first four games, Hearts will certainly be the biggest challenge for Aberdeen, but a positive result could be a massive turning point.

Glasgow Women – January 29

Jess Broadrick watches as her headed effort finds its way into the back of the net. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Dons will have positive memories to look back on when they travel south to play Glasgow Women in their first away game of 2023.

When the two sides met back in October, Aberdeen picked up their first win of the season – which was also their first-ever victory and goals scored at Pittodrie.

Nadine Hanssen made history with the women’s team first goal at the club stadium, before Jess Broadrick added another in the 2-0 win.

Glasgow Women have struggled this season and currently sit rock bottom of SWPL 1, with zero points from their first 13 games in the top-flight.

It was always going difficult for them to adapt to the demands of the division, having won promotion despite trailing SWPL 2 winners Dundee United by 20 points.

The clash against Glasgow Women will be another game where the Dons will go into as favourites, and one they should be able to control with their own style of football.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action during a cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Can Graeme Shinnie inspire Aberdeen to another cup final appearance?
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes (R) scores to make it 1-0 but it is disallowed after a VAR review for offside against St Johnstone. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Offside call tight as a Duk's backside
Stevenage's Dean Campbell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third-round match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Image:PA
Aberdeen's Dean Campbell on 'incredible' feeling of scoring FA Cup winner for Stevenage -…
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
'I love them so much' - Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
Dean Campbell celebrates his winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell nets dramatic FA Cup winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison gave them the lead in the Scottish Cup tie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hutchison Vale: Gavin Levey pleased to progress in Scottish Cup despite…
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
'There is hope for next weekend' - Graeme Shinnie's return has Aberdeen fans dreaming…
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend
king charles, who recently made the new year honours list public
Readers' letters: Frustration with New Year honours list, gender reform and negativity surrounding Sir…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented