Former Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon signs for Montrose

Former Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon has signed a pre-contract agreement with SWPL 2 side Montrose.

Gordon left the Dons in October, having been at the club since she was at primary school and worked her way up the senior ranks, making her debut in 2015.

The forward found game time hard to come by this season having made just two appearances from the bench in SWPL 1 before her departure.

She featured 14 times for Aberdeen upon their return to the top-flight last season, and made three starts in the SWPL Cup.

Gordon said: “I’m delighted to sign for Montrose. It is an exciting opportunity for me to develop at an ambitious club.

“I have been really impressed with the professionalism and togetherness of the squad and I’m looking forward to being part of it.

“I hope to help contribute to the teams success during the second half of the season.”

Gordon will be in line to make her Gable Endies debut following the festive break, where Montrose will be hoping to push for promotion to SWPL 1.

The Angus side, who won the Championship North title last season, currently sit two points behind league leaders Gartcairn.