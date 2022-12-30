Richard Gordon: Jim Goodwin’s withering words about Aberdeen players were calculated – but will they work?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“The performance was abysmal from start to finish.” With those eight words, Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin laid bare the problems he is facing right now; this is the most demanding and pressurised spell of his managerial career.

Fewer than 11 months after he took over at Pittodrie, the Dons boss is walking a tightrope, and the berating of his players – which was utterly justified after the dismal showing at Rugby Park – feels like a massive gamble.

He went on to admit the 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock flattered his side and, from what I saw, he was spot on.

Jim did not stop there. The manager said his team got what they deserved; nothing, but the most damning criticism was yet to come.

We can all accept players having off nights, games when nothing they try works, but the very least that should be expected is those selected giving maximum effort to the cause.

According to the boss, his players failed miserably on that count, too. He accused them of a lack of fight, a lack of desire, and a lack of commitment. In his eyes, not a single man deserved pass marks in Ayrshire.

It was among the most withering attacks I have heard in three-and-a-half decades covering Scottish football, and Jim, an intelligent guy and experienced manager, will have carefully considered his comments before giving his squad both barrels.

He looked shocked, understandably so, but this must have been a calculated move, and it is one which will define both the success and longevity of his time at Pittodrie.

Everything now rests on how the players react to their very public shaming.

Jim described them as an honest group, and offered the opinion they will accept and acknowledge his assessment. For his sake, I hope they do, because if the dressing room turns against him, he is finished.

Will crunch talks with players over past two days solve Aberdeen’s problems, including horrendous away form?

Over the past 48 hours, the management have held talks both with the squad generally and some players individually, and the outcome of those discussions will determine what happens from now.

The bottom line is a marked and rapid improvement is required, otherwise the season is going to degenerate into another hugely disappointing one.

Quite apart from ensuring he has his players onboard; Jim has two major issues to address, the away form and the defensive record.

He has been haunted by a remark made following his first game in charge, a 1-1 draw at Motherwell, when he said that organising the defence would be the easy bit. It certainly hasn’t turned out that way, and the 32 goals conceded in 2022/23 is a shocking statistic.

Only Dundee United and Kilmarnock have conceded more. One more, in both cases.

As for the record on the road, it is as woeful.

Since Jim took over, Aberdeen have won five out of 19 away games, but three of those came against Peterhead, Stirling Albion and Annan Athletic, and that one required extra time.

Across all competitions, he has been in charge for 37 matches and suffered defeat in fifteen.

These are not good statistics, and will not be pleasing the man who will ultimately decide Jim’s fate, the chairman, Dave Cormack.

It goes without saying that Monday’s 2023 opener against Ross County will be pivotal.

I’ve fallen back in love with darts

I am old enough to vividly remember what were, to my mind, the halcyon days of darts back in the late 1970s and 80s.

John Lowe was the dominant force, quickly followed by Eric Bristow. There was Jocky Wilson, two-time world champion, and a supporting cast of colourful characters; the likes of Leighton Rees, Bobby George and Cliff Lazarenko.

My interest waned through the nineties and, to be honest, other than hearing or seeing the odd bit of coverage around World Championship time, the game passed me by.

Until this year.

A friend, a darts fanatic, cajoled me into watching the latest staging of the PDC epic and suggested I would quickly be hooked. How right she was!

INSANITY FROM SULJOVIC!!!!! 🤯 Michael van Gerwen declines a dart at the bullseye and Mensur takes out 161 to clinch the set! Just look at Van Gerwen's face 😂 Breathtaking!#WCDarts | R3

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/60M4sqX3ZX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2022

It is a very different event compared to the old days; pure theatre, and the talent of the top players undeniable.

I will be glued to the coverage until the final dart is thrown on Tuesday night.