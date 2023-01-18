‘Humiliating, pathetic, embarrassing and unacceptable’ – Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s scathing assessment of 5-0 loss at Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Under-pressure boss Jim Goodwin says he was embarrassed by the 5-0 loss at Hearts which he says was “humiliating, pathetic and unacceptable”.

However the defiant Dons boss insists he still believes in the Aberdeen squad he has built.

The Reds were blown away at Tynecastle in an embarrassing loss that piles the heat on the Reds gaffer.

It is the first time the Dons have lost five successive away league fixtures since 2010.

Aberdeen have won just once in eight fixtures in all competitions since the winter break.

In a dark night for Goodwin and his side the Reds were 4-0 down at half-time at Tynecastle.

Goodwin aims to strengthen his defence in the January transfer window and has been linked with Sunderland centre-back Bailey Wright.

Australian international Wright played at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Goodwin also confirmed he may have to raid the transfer window for a back-up goalkeeper due to an injury to Kelle Roos.

Roos was ruled out of the Tynecastle clash with a thigh injury and will see a specialist on Thursday.

Joe Lewis came in for Roos for his first start of the season.

Goodwin said: “It was an extremely humiliating night for us all, everyone connected to the club.

“To concede five goals in any games is unacceptable.

“I am extremely embarrassed and the players will be feeling the same.

“That result pretty much sums up our away record.

“I didn’t think there was a great deal between the two teams before that first goal.

“How we defended the first goal is pathetic really.

“We don’t win the first one and the Hearts player reacts quickest to the second.

“We had a decent reaction to that but the second goal is all too easy.”

‘This is on me. I’m the manager’

Aberdeen are now nine points behind third-placed Hearts.

Goodwin says the heavy defeat that delivered a major blow to hopes of finishing third is “on me”.

And he still retains faith in the squad he rebuild at a cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees over the summer.

Goodwin said: “This is on me. I’m the manager.

“They are my players and I have brought the majority of them to the club.

“I still believe in them as a group and there are a lot of good, talented players in there.

“But ultimately we concede far too many goals, and that is the crux of the matter.

“I didn’t see this coming tonight, I really didn’t.

“I thought we were in a good place mentally.

“Some of our defending for some of the goals were very hard to explain.

“Hearts have had six shots on target and scored five goals.

“Joe Lewis has made one save in the whole match.

“I can’t point the finger at Joe as I don’t think there is anything he could have done with any of the five goals.

“It is an extremely difficult one for me to put my finger on.”

Keeper may need to be signed

First-choice keeper Roos missed the Hearts defeat with a thigh injury suffered in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers.

Goodwin said: “Kelle Roos hurt himself in the game on Sunday.

“We will get a full assessment on that on Thursday when he sees the specialist.

“But it doesn’t look good so there might be a need to bring in another back up keeper.

“And there are one or two areas we need to strengthen.”