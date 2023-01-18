‘Humiliating, pathetic, embarrassing and unacceptable’ – Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s scathing assessment of 5-0 loss at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘Humiliating, pathetic, embarrassing and unacceptable’ – Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s scathing assessment of 5-0 loss at Hearts

By Sean Wallace
January 18, 2023, 10:50 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 11:01 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected in the 5-0 loss to Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected in the 5-0 loss to Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Under-pressure boss Jim Goodwin says he was embarrassed by the 5-0 loss at Hearts which he says was “humiliating, pathetic and unacceptable”.

However the defiant Dons boss insists he still believes in the Aberdeen squad he has built.

The Reds were blown away at Tynecastle in an embarrassing loss that piles the heat on the Reds gaffer.

It is the first time the Dons have lost five successive away league fixtures since 2010.

Aberdeen have won just once in eight fixtures in all competitions since the winter break.

In a dark night for Goodwin and his side the Reds were 4-0 down at half-time at Tynecastle.

Goodwin aims to strengthen his defence in the January transfer window and has been linked with Sunderland centre-back Bailey Wright.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. Image: SNS.

Australian international Wright played at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Goodwin also confirmed he may have to raid the transfer window for a back-up goalkeeper due to an injury to Kelle Roos.

Roos was ruled out of the Tynecastle clash with a thigh injury and will see a specialist on Thursday.

Joe Lewis came in for Roos for his first start of the season.

Goodwin said: “It was an extremely humiliating night for us all, everyone connected to the club.

“To concede five goals in any games is unacceptable.

“I am extremely embarrassed and the players will be feeling the same.

“That result pretty much sums up our away record.

“I didn’t think there was a great deal between the two teams before that first goal.

“How we defended the first goal is pathetic really.

“We don’t win the first one and the Hearts player reacts quickest to the second.

“We had a decent reaction to that but the second goal is all too easy.”

Hearts’ Josh Ginnelly scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

‘This is on me. I’m the manager’

Aberdeen are now nine points behind third-placed Hearts.

Goodwin says the heavy defeat that delivered a major blow to hopes of finishing third is “on me”.

And he still retains faith in the squad he rebuild at a cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees over the summer.

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales reacts after Hearts are awarded a penalty. Image: SNS.

Goodwin said: “This is on me. I’m the manager.

“They are my players and I have brought the majority of them to the club.

“I still believe in them as a group and there are a lot of good, talented players in there.

“But ultimately we concede far too many goals, and that is the crux of the matter.

“I didn’t see this coming tonight, I really didn’t.

“I thought we were in a good place mentally.

“Some of our defending for some of the goals were very hard to explain.

“Hearts have had six shots on target and scored five goals.

“Joe Lewis has made one save in the whole match.

“I can’t point the finger at Joe as I don’t think there is anything he could have done with any of the five goals.

“It is an extremely difficult one for me to put my finger on.”

Hearts Cammy Devlin celebrates after scoring to make it 5-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Keeper may need to be signed

First-choice keeper Roos missed the Hearts defeat with a thigh injury suffered in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers.

Goodwin said: “Kelle Roos hurt himself in the game on Sunday.

“We will get a full assessment on that on Thursday when he sees the specialist.

“But it doesn’t look good so there might be a need to bring in another back up keeper.

“And there are one or two areas we need to strengthen.”

