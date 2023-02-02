Aberdeen lodge appeal against controversial Ross McCrorie red card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed they have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to Ross McCrorie during Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat against St Mirren.

The Dons player was sent off only seven minutes into the encounter after a VAR review for a clash with Charles Dunne.

McCrorie was running towards the St Mirren penalty area when Dunne blocked his path and the Dons player appeared to hit the Buddies defender in the face with his elbow.

A club statement read: “The club can confirm it has appealed the red card shown to Ross McCrorie during Wednesday night’s cinch Premiership game against St Mirren at Pittodrie.

“A further update will be provided once we have been notified of the outcome of the appeal.”

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson felt the incident had a major impact on the eventual result in his first game in charge since the sacking of Jim Goodwin.

Robson said: “Obviously (it changed the game).

“I’ve not seen it back so I’m not going to comment but when it happened I turned to Steve (Agnew) and presumed it was a free kick to us.

“For me it’s a free kick and what happens after I can’t comment.

‘Then you’re seven minutes in and your most experienced defender and best speed is gone from your team.

“And your game plan is gone.

“After that we were outstanding, especially for 70 minutes.”