‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so lucky’: Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald on combining football with raising bowel cancer awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so lucky’: Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald on combining football with raising bowel cancer awareness

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
February 8, 2023, 10:30 pm
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald hopes his move to Scotland and bid to bolster the Dons defence will also raise awareness around bowel cancer – saving lives.

Centre-half MacDonald joined the Reds on a short-term deal from Swindon Town on deadline day.

The 30-year-old, who has previously turned out in the English Championship for Barnsley, Hull City and Rotherham United, made his Aberdeen debut in last Wednesday’s 3-1 home Premiership defeat to St Mirren.

He then helped the Reds, under interim boss Barry Robson, end a five-game losing streak when they defeated Motherwell by the same scoreline at Pittodrie in the league on Saturday.

MacDonald’s early performances on the park for Aberdeen, as they’ve made the early steps towards improved defensive solidity under stand-in gaffer Robson, have quickly endeared the Englishman to fans.

However, the centre-back’s admirable work off the field, sparked by a serious health scare four years ago, may be something some supporters are unaware of.

MacDonald was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019 when he was 26 and playing for Hull.

And having battled to defeat the disease, he is now determined to make sure other people spot the symptoms early and can do the same, through his own registered charity, The Angus MacDonald Foundation.

MacDonald said: “Three or four years ago, I got diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“I remember sitting in the hospital thinking I am lucky because they caught it early – there are people who are not so lucky and don’t get diagnosed so early.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image SNS

“I set up the foundation to get more people checked and to raise awareness about it.

“We want people to get tested.

“(But) even for people who are going through operations and treatments, we are there, offering them somebody to speak to.”

Back in August 2019, MacDonald was hit with the huge shock of his bowel cancer diagnosis after he had been struggling with the symptoms of inflammatory bowel condition colitis while trying to regain his fitness at Hull following a period out injured.

He needed an immediate seven-and-a-half-hour operation to remove his entire large bowel and have a colostomy bag fitted, before a second surgery to implement a new bowel in October 2019.

The defender was given the all-clear from the illness just four months after his diagnosis in December 2019.

MacDonald returned to Hull’s first team after the initial Covid-19 lockdown – playing in a home 1-0 Championship loss to Charlton on June 20, 2020, with 631 days between the Charlton game and his last Tigers appearance.

He also set up The Angus MacDonald Foundation – “to raise awareness and highlight the importance of early diagnosis, especially to younger people under the age of 30 with bowel cancer and other cancers” – around the same time.

Angus MacDonald making his first-team return for Hull City – following his bowel cancer diagnosis and recovery – against Charlton Athletic in the English Championship on June 20, 2020. Image: Shutterstock

MacDonald would move on to Rotherham later in 2020, and then English League Two Swindon last summer – with the Robins allowing him to join Aberdeen in the January window when they released him from a two-year deal after just six months.

Now at the Dons, he hopes a “manic” period in his playing career is at an end, and he ramp up his work – both on the field with the Reds, and off the field, growing his foundation and raising cancer awareness.

He said: “All decisions are run through me.

“We set it up in lockdown.

“At the end of lockdown it was kind of hard to get fundraisers and events going. It was difficult to build the charity as such.

“Then, with football so manic over the past 12 to 18 months, it has been manic again.

“We are still working on other things and speaking to other charities.

“We are still developing the charity into something we can really build up.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Dundee United celebrate after scoring against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson confident the Dons are now 'playing like an Aberdeen team'…
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club's new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
'We have to make sure it's not Aberdeen Women' - Gavin Levey vows to…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
2

Most Read

1
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Two men charged with murder after Peterhead stabbing
2
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Jail for domestic abuser after assaulting girlfriend following memorial drinks
3
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
4
Masked man at the incident on Polvanie View. Supplied by Jason Hedges/Alasdair MacNeill
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks
5
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
6
Pictured is councillor Mark Findlater with a bridge near King Edward that has been damaged after flooding. The U.K Government has no granted funding for the bridges to be replaced but Councillor Mark Findlater has said hope is not lost on them being repaired in the future. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 30/10/2020 CR0024782
Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts
7
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
8
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
9
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, charged following hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn’t know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash

More from Press and Journal

Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team.
Six Nations: Huw Jones' defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back…
seals newburgh
Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
'Spectra is for everyone': Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen
Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant is donating all the money taken in on Thursday to charities working in Turkey and Syria. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating 'every penny' of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey…
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs'
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
Lauren Brook wants to take her Butterfly Effect refillery to as many people as possible. Image: Butterfly Effect
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…
Protesters held a banner and signs outside Marischal Square. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Climate change activists protest Rosebank oil field outside Marischal Square in Aberdeen
Inverness Northern Meeting Park.
Northern Meeting Park pavilion gets green light in 'big step forward for Inverness'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented