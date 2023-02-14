Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow

By Duncan Shearer
February 14, 2023, 6:00 am
Jay Gorter faces his first trip to Celtic with the Dons. Image: SNS
Jay Gorter faces his first trip to Celtic with the Dons. Image: SNS

I wouldn’t be surprised if Aberdeen pull off a shock and get something from their trip to Celtic Park this weekend.

The Dons have a dire away record in the last couple of years, don’t have a manager and their new-look defence has been together for fewer than three weeks.

All signs point to this weekend being a difficult trip for interim boss Barry Robson and his players, but if I’ve learned anything from my years in this game, it is to expect the unexpected.

Barry knows all about Celtic. He played for and against them many times and it does not matter whether the Hoops are champions of Scotland or not – every trip to Glasgow to play them is a huge challenge.

Barry Robson playing against his old team Celtic for Aberdeen in 2015.

I hope the Dons are heading to Celtic Park with a spring in their step on the back of a very good display in their last outing against Motherwell.

They’ve had a rest, a chance to really prepare for this game and those carrying niggles have had extra time to recover.

It is probably for the best as they will need all of those elements to work in their favour.

I’m interested to see what Barry’s game plan will be for this game, especially after the widespread condemnation from Dons fans to the team’s approach at home in a losing effort in December.

Jim Goodwin opted for an ultra-defensive containment exercise against Ange Postecoglou’s side and it almost worked until Callum McGregor struck a late winner at Pittodrie.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor celebrates making it 1-0 against Aberdeen in December. Image: SNS

Dons defence must stand strong in Glasgow

Playing Celtic on their own turf is a very different prospect from having home advantage and it’s stating the obvious to suggest Aberdeen cannot go for broke in this one.

I expect the instruction will be to take the game half by half. If the Dons can reach the break on level terms, then they have a chance, but by the same token the loss of an early goal is something they cannot afford.

We all know what a game in Glasgow against one of the big two means: the home side will dominate possession and have huge backing, but you can turn that big support against them by being resolute and causing problems.

I’d be quite happy to give Celtic 60 or 70% possession this weekend as long as it’s well away from Jay Gorter’s goal.

But I know when Celtic come forward they will be looking to get the ball in between the full-backs and the central defenders so that they can create chances.

I also know defending those situations in particular has been a problem for the Dons away from home in the last couple of years.

Aberdeen’s hopes of getting something from the game hinge on making sure those gaps are not there.

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

That will require discipline in terms of shape and being alert.

But as we saw in Barry’s first game in charge against St Mirren, all the preparation and planning can go out the window as early as seven minutes into a game if you have a player sent off.

Caley Jags clicking into gear

Inverness manager Billy Dodds celebrates his side’s Scottish Cup win. Image: SNS

It’s great to see Caley Thistle playing with a spring in their step again.

Saturday’s 3-0 win at Livingston was an outstanding result for Billy Dodds and his players following their unexpected Scottish Cup reprieve.

Queen’s Park’s ejection from the competition gave Inverness an unexpected lifeline – and they certainly made the most of it at Livi.

Few teams in the Premiership go to Livingston and beat them 3-0, so for a Championship side to do it speaks volumes about how good a display it was from Caley Jags.

Doddsy has had to contend with a horrific injury list this season and it has made for a really challenging campaign for the club.

It’s different to last season where they went through a really different winter spell due to poor form.

I’m convinced this time around the issues stem from the absence of key players due to long-term injuries.

There have been some defensive errors thrown in there, but really it has been the inability to change the team and freshen it up which has cost the club dear these last few months.

But it’s no coincidence the sight of players returning to the first-team squad is having a positive effect on the club.

Sporting gesture from Rangers boss Beale

Rangers boss Michael Beale deserves enormous credit for ordering his players to let Partick Thistle equalise following Sunday’s incident-packed Scottish Cup tie.

What unfolded at Ibrox was remarkable. With the game tied at 1-1, Rangers put the ball out for as Malik Tillman was injured.

However, when the throw-in was taken by Partick, Tillman intercepted the attempted clearance by Kevin Holt before racing clear on goal to put the Gers in front.

His goal sparked fury among the Jags players, but I do believe it was a misunderstanding. Tillman appeared unaware to me his own team had put the ball out and Partick were going to return the ball to Allan McGregor.

Once order was restored, Rangers allowed the Jags to go up the pitch unchallenged to make it 2-2.

Rangers went on to win the tie 3-2, but I was relieved Beale ordered his players to let Partick score after the controversy.

It would have been unjust had Rangers played on and really poor sportsmanship.

The new manager did the right thing here, and for that he should be commended.

