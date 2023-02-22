Barry Robson: Delivering victories is the best medicine for Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barry Robson: Delivering victories is the best medicine for Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack

By Paul Third
February 22, 2023, 10:30 pm
Dave Cormack will undergo heart surgery on Friday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Dave Cormack will undergo heart surgery on Friday. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A return to winning ways is the tonic Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson wants for chairman Dave Cormack.

The Dons chairman is set to undergo triple heart bypass surgery on Friday in the United States, just hours before his club plays Livingston at Pittodrie.

With a significant recovery time awaiting Cormack Robson knows leading the chairman’s club up the Premiership table can only help the convalescence.

Robson said: “He’s an Aberdeen fan and all he wants is what is best for the club. That’s clear for everyone to see.

“It’s not a great time for him at the minute. Obviously, he has a health issue which is a private thing for him and his family. Everyone at the club wishes him well as he looks to get back to full health.

“Our job here is to keep running the club and keep moving us forward to let him focus on his recovery from what is a big operation.”

Dons chairmen have been strong supporters of the club

Former Dons chairman Stewart Milne with his successor Dave Cormack.

A routine health check identified the need for the procedure and Robson believes the surprising development for Cormack serves as a warning of the importance of regular health checks.

He said: “I think all of us probably need to get a health check at a certain age. I probably need to get one myself.

“He has run a business with 800 people for years so I’m not sure it’s the football club which has affected him.

“I don’t think Dave came in just to put money in to run a club. He’s supported the club for years as Stewart Milne has.

“They’ve driven to games all over the country for years because they are football fans.

“If you can get someone at your club who is a football fan then that’s great.

“I don’t know if the guys at clubs like Manchester City are fans or investors but I know the guys we have had here are fans who want the best for Aberdeen.

“We’re just getting on with trying to win football games. That’s the most important thing we can do.”

‘Football is short term’

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock

Cormack has asked incoming chief executive Alan Burrows to get involved in the search for a new manager.

Former Motherwell chief executive Burrows is due to begin work at Pittodrie on Monday and Robson is looking no further than Saturday’s fixture with Livi.

He said: “The statement was clear. We will wait until Alan Burrows comes in on Monday and I am sure we will sit down and have a conversation.

“At the minute, I have not spoken to the board. My focus has been on the players and the training pitch and dealing with the staff we have.

“I am enjoying it and hopefully we can get a good result.

“That is where we are at. We take Livingston and then I am sure we will have a conversation and see where we are.”

The interim manager has no issue with the short-term role he has been asked to take on following Jim Goodwin’s dismissal last month.

Robson points to the short tenures of other manager as proof long-term planning is a rarity in the modern game.

He said: “Football is always short term. As a player you are looking over your shoulder for a player to come in take your place. If he takes your place you can end up away in the transfer window.

“Football people know it can be short term. That’s the reality we’re in if you look at all the managers and coaches.

“Look at Neil Critchley (at QPR) who lasted 12 games. That’s where we’re at. Twelve games. What can you build in 12 games?

“We all know it is short term. We’ve been in this game a long time and we all know you have to maximise what time you have got.”

Tags

Conversation

