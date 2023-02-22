Barry Robson: Delivering victories is the best medicine for Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A return to winning ways is the tonic Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson wants for chairman Dave Cormack.

The Dons chairman is set to undergo triple heart bypass surgery on Friday in the United States, just hours before his club plays Livingston at Pittodrie.

With a significant recovery time awaiting Cormack Robson knows leading the chairman’s club up the Premiership table can only help the convalescence.

Robson said: “He’s an Aberdeen fan and all he wants is what is best for the club. That’s clear for everyone to see.

“It’s not a great time for him at the minute. Obviously, he has a health issue which is a private thing for him and his family. Everyone at the club wishes him well as he looks to get back to full health.

“Our job here is to keep running the club and keep moving us forward to let him focus on his recovery from what is a big operation.”

A routine health check identified the need for the procedure and Robson believes the surprising development for Cormack serves as a warning of the importance of regular health checks.

He said: “I think all of us probably need to get a health check at a certain age. I probably need to get one myself.

“He has run a business with 800 people for years so I’m not sure it’s the football club which has affected him.

“I don’t think Dave came in just to put money in to run a club. He’s supported the club for years as Stewart Milne has.

“They’ve driven to games all over the country for years because they are football fans.

“If you can get someone at your club who is a football fan then that’s great.

“I don’t know if the guys at clubs like Manchester City are fans or investors but I know the guys we have had here are fans who want the best for Aberdeen.

“We’re just getting on with trying to win football games. That’s the most important thing we can do.”

‘Football is short term’

Cormack has asked incoming chief executive Alan Burrows to get involved in the search for a new manager.

Former Motherwell chief executive Burrows is due to begin work at Pittodrie on Monday and Robson is looking no further than Saturday’s fixture with Livi.

He said: “The statement was clear. We will wait until Alan Burrows comes in on Monday and I am sure we will sit down and have a conversation.

“At the minute, I have not spoken to the board. My focus has been on the players and the training pitch and dealing with the staff we have.

“I am enjoying it and hopefully we can get a good result.

“That is where we are at. We take Livingston and then I am sure we will have a conversation and see where we are.”

The interim manager has no issue with the short-term role he has been asked to take on following Jim Goodwin’s dismissal last month.

Robson points to the short tenures of other manager as proof long-term planning is a rarity in the modern game.

He said: “Football is always short term. As a player you are looking over your shoulder for a player to come in take your place. If he takes your place you can end up away in the transfer window.

“Football people know it can be short term. That’s the reality we’re in if you look at all the managers and coaches.

“Look at Neil Critchley (at QPR) who lasted 12 games. That’s where we’re at. Twelve games. What can you build in 12 games?

“We all know it is short term. We’ve been in this game a long time and we all know you have to maximise what time you have got.”