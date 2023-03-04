Winger Vicente Besuijen back at Aberdeen for injury assessment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen has returned to Pittodrie to undergo assessment on an injury, interim boss Barry Robson has confirmed.

Besuijen suffered an injury while on loan at Dutch top flight club Excelsior.

The 21-year-old was sent on loan to the Eredivisie club in January after falling out of favour under former boss Jim Goodwin.

Besuijen began the season with a bang, netting seven goals in his first 17 appearances in all competitions.

However he fell out of the starting-line up under Goodwin.

Besuijen made just two substitute appearances for Excelsior, with the last in a 5-0 loss at AZ Alkmaar on February 10.

Robson confirmed the Dons are awaiting on scan results but he does not expect the winger to be ruled out long term by injury.

He said: “Vicente picked up an injury when he was away so we’re just keeping an eye on him to make sure his injury is alright.

“He’s just getting checked over by our medical team.

“He’ll not be out long-term, but we’re not sure for how long.

“We’re just awaiting the results of his scans.”