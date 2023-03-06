Ref Watch: Officials recognise firm – but fair – challenges in Aberdeen’s win at Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen ended their away day struggles with a 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice in the Premiership on Saturday – but how did our refereeing expert Finlay Elder rate John Beaton and the other officials’ performances?

Dundee United-Aberdeen fixtures are always hotly contested, with plenty of talking points, and while Saturday’s clash wasn’t the most controversial game ever played, there were still a few moments for Finlay to take a look at.

Gorter challenge on Fletcher was firm but fair – with striker offside anyway

We start with the moment where on-loan Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter flew out of his goal to challenge former Scotland international Steven Fletcher and collided with the experienced United striker.

Anytime a keeper comes out of his box, it is a big risk – as a referee these collisions can sometimes be hard to judge, and they tend to go against the defending team.

However, on this occasion Gorter timed his challenge perfectly. He may have taken a good bit of Fletcher, but he clearly got to the ball first before making contact with the forward.

It was an excellent challenge, and – although meaty – no one came out of it with an injury.

I should point out, even if the goalie had mistimed his challenge, I’d hope any potential punishment would have been overturned on review, due to Fletcher being offside. Something the officials at the ground missed.

My first instinct, with my seat in line with Aberdeen’s defence at Tannadice, was Fletcher had mistimed his run, and so it proved on review of the footage.

MacKenzie penalty was cut and dry – although I think he tripped

After a sublime finish from Luis “Duk” Lopes to give Aberdeen the lead, Dons defender Jack MacKenzie would give Dundee United an opportunity to get back into the game at Tannadice.

After a slack pass from Bojan Miovski and a poor touch from captain Graeme Shinnie, United forward Sadat Anaku burst into the Reds’ box – and MacKenzie clumsily took the forward down for a clear penalty.

It was a bit of a crazy challenge, with the full-back almost appearing to get his foot stuck in the ground, causing him to fall into a challenge. It was a poor tackle, with a hint of misfortune.

Edwards just weak for Watkins goal

After a well-worked goal capped off by a cool finish from Ross McCrorie to restore Aberdeen’s lead, substitute Marley Watkins gave the Dons a two-goal cushion.

The Welshman outmuscled United captain Ryan Edwards, before curling the ball into the corner of the net.

Again, it was a tough but fair challenge in the build-up, and certainly not enough for a foul. I have seen them given, but again I think it’s excellent attacking play and very, very poor defensive play.

Nothing in handball shouts

There were a few handball shouts throughout the game from the home fans.

From where I was, the defending players in question all seemed to have their arms in fairly natural positions.

I wasn’t convinced by any of them, and obviously VAR agreed. They also weren’t included in the Sportscene highlights, which tells a similar story.

All in all I felt Beaton and his team handled the game well.

There easily could’ve been a few more bookings, but I felt the officials were able to keep a tight lid on things.

Finlay Elder has been a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official since 2019, with experience in the Highland League, juniors and Club Academy.