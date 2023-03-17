Aberdeen FC welcome SPFL’s crackdown on illegal streaming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC welcome SPFL’s crackdown on illegal streaming

By Danny Law
March 17, 2023, 4:44 pm
Dundee United's Mark Birighitti stretches for the ball during the recent match between Dundee United and Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen FC have backed the SPFL’s move to crackdown on licensed premises that illegally stream football matches.

The SPFL has been working with Sky to prevent unauthorised broadcasts being shown in pubs and other licensed premises throughout the country.

Throughout the season, the SPFL has raised a number of actions in the Court of Session in Edinburgh against licensees who have been showing live Scottish Premiership matches without the necessary subscription from Sky.

As a result of those actions, some licensees have received temporary injunctions preventing them from showing unauthorised broadcasts while court action is ongoing.

In a recent action against a bar in Edinburgh, the SPFL was awarded a permanent interdict preventing them from showing live broadcasts without an agreement from Sky. They were also forced to pay the SPFL’s legal costs and fund the publication of notices advertising the orders in local press.

Rob Wicks, Aberdeen FC's commercial director. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Rob Wicks, Aberdeen FC’s commercial director. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Rob Wicks, commercial director of Aberdeen FC, has backed the anti-piracy work carried out by the SPFL and Sky.

He said: “We welcome today’s announcement from the SPFL as it’s crucial for the financial sustainability of the Scottish game that we crack down on those not paying to show games and drive attendance at stadia across the country.

“And it goes beyond games shown on Sky. The live streaming of our games illegally – using RedTV or VPN – has a detrimental impact on our revenues and attendances at Pittodrie.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson. 

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said the SPFL is committed to protecting the investment of those that show legitimate broadcasts of SPFL matches and the SPFL’s intellectual property rights.

He said: “Today’s announcement underlines the effectiveness of our nationwide detection and enforcement campaign, which tracks down those who try to dodge their responsibilities, by showing our games without paying for them.

“Working together with our partners at Sky, we are relentless in pursuing legal action against those who seek to show SPFL games without the proper licenses in place.

“The overwhelming majority of responsible licensees recognise the enormous benefits of showing our games on their premises and do the right thing by paying for the privilege.

“It’s entirely unfair to them if others are allowed to get away without paying and today’s announcement underlines our determination to track down the license-dodgers and make them pay.”

 

