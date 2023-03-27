Barry Robson expected to be named Aberdeen manager until end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Robson is expected to named Aberdeen boss until the end of the season.

Former Reds midfielder Robson has been serving as interim manager since Jim Goodwin’s sacking in January, and has led the Dons to three consecutive Premiership wins for the first time since December 2021 over the last three matches.

With Robson having inherited a team who had plummeted down the division under Goodwin, the upturn in form he has orchestrated alongside assistant Steve Agnew – the experienced English coach he brought in to help him – has reignited Aberdeen’s hopes of European qualification.

The Dons are now fourth, just four points behind third-placed Hearts – who they beat 3-0 at Pittodrie two weekends ago – and are now firmly in the hunt to pip the Edinburgh side to a league position which effectively guarantees Euro group stage football.

Robson’s performance since taking the reins has elevated him from an outsider to a leading contender to land the Aberdeen job permanently, and he was among the shortlisted candidates interviewed for the position over the past couple weeks.

It seems those in charge of appointing the new Pittodrie manager, led by recently-appointed chief executive Alan Burrows, are now ready to trust Robson to secure Continental action for next season and look set to thrash out a deal in the coming days.

The Pittodrie club missed out on financially-lucrative European competition this term, having finished in the bottom six during season 2021/22, and appointing Robson as permanent boss – albeit a short-term appointment for now – will give the club and supporters certainty for the weeks ahead as they look to quickly end their Euro absence, as well as giving the Reds’ hierarchy more time to decide what direction to take long-term.

The hunt for Goodwin’s successor has been a long and thorough process, with Aberdeen determined to get the appointment right as they attempt to buck the trend which saw the club sack three managers in less than two years.

Bosses including current Watford and ex-Sheffield United gaffer Chris Wilder and Spanish manager Ricardo Rodriguez are both known to have held discussions on the vacancy at different stages.

Earlier today, The Press and Journal revealed a report in Denmark saying Aberdeen had “set their sights” on former FC Copenhagen boss Jess Thorup were wide of the mark.

The report suggested Thorup was set to knock the Dons back over wage demands and based on him not considering Aberdeen an “attractive” enough proposition to be his next club.

However, although there was preliminary contact between the Dons and the Thorup camp in the early stages of the process of finding Goodwin’s successor – when Aberdeen were sounding out several individuals – it quickly became clear the parties were unlikely to reach an agreement financially.

As a result, there were no formal talks with Thorup or offer made.