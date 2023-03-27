Barry Robson expected to be named Aberdeen manager until end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Barry Robson expected to be named Aberdeen manager until end of the season

Dons hierarchy ready to trust former midfielder to deliver European football

By Ryan Cryle
Barry Robson and Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson and Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock

Barry Robson is expected to named Aberdeen boss until the end of the season.

Former Reds midfielder Robson has been serving as interim manager since Jim Goodwin’s sacking in January, and has led the Dons to three consecutive Premiership wins for the first time since December 2021 over the last three matches.

With Robson having inherited a team who had plummeted down the division under Goodwin, the upturn in form he has orchestrated alongside assistant Steve Agnew – the experienced English coach he brought in to help him – has reignited Aberdeen’s hopes of European qualification.

The Dons are now fourth, just four points behind third-placed Hearts – who they beat 3-0 at Pittodrie two weekends ago – and are now firmly in the hunt to pip the Edinburgh side to a league position which effectively guarantees Euro group stage football.

Robson’s performance since taking the reins has elevated him from an outsider to a leading contender to land the Aberdeen job permanently, and he was among the shortlisted candidates interviewed for the position over the past couple weeks.

It seems those in charge of appointing the new Pittodrie manager, led by recently-appointed chief executive Alan Burrows, are now ready to trust Robson to secure Continental action for next season and look set to thrash out a deal in the coming days.

The Pittodrie club missed out on financially-lucrative European competition this term, having finished in the bottom six during season 2021/22, and appointing Robson as permanent boss – albeit a short-term appointment for now – will give the club and supporters certainty for the weeks ahead as they look to quickly end their Euro absence, as well as giving the Reds’ hierarchy more time to decide what direction to take long-term.

The hunt for Goodwin’s successor has been a long and thorough process, with Aberdeen determined to get the appointment right as they attempt to buck the trend which saw the club sack three managers in less than two years.

Bosses including current Watford and ex-Sheffield United gaffer Chris Wilder and Spanish manager Ricardo Rodriguez are both known to have held discussions on the vacancy at different stages.

Earlier today, The Press and Journal revealed a report in Denmark saying Aberdeen had “set their sights” on former FC Copenhagen boss Jess Thorup were wide of the mark.

The report suggested Thorup was set to knock the Dons back over wage demands and based on him not considering Aberdeen an “attractive” enough proposition to be his next club.

However, although there was preliminary contact between the Dons and the Thorup camp in the early stages of the process of finding Goodwin’s successor – when Aberdeen were sounding out several individuals – it quickly became clear the parties were unlikely to reach an agreement financially.

As a result, there were no formal talks with Thorup or offer made.

 

