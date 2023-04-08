Richard Gordon: Aberdeen on the up but worrying times for the north-east’s other SPFL clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen on the up but worrying times for the north-east’s other SPFL clubs

The Dons have hit form but Cove Rangers and Peterhead face an anxious end to the campaign.

Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
By Richard Gordon

With the clocks having gone forward, the lighter nights, and spring beginning to take hold, it is a sure sign we have now reached the business end of the Scottish football season.

After nine months of intense toil, the usual panoply of utterly unpredictable dramas and controversies, VAR madness, and generous helpings of delight and despair, clubs all across the country now know their fates will be decided, in most cases, in little more than a handful of games.

The Dons are one of few north or north-east sides set for a positive conclusion to the campaign, and off the back of four successive wins under Barry Robson, have propelled themselves into serious contention for third place.

With Hearts apparently imploding, and Hibernian as inconsistent as ever, Aberdeen would have to be seen as favourites for that spot.

The Aberdeen squad celebrate going 1-0 up against St Johnston in Perth. Image: SNS.

Before the split they have Kilmarnock at home, Friday night football in Dingwall, then a Sunday afternoon showdown with Rangers.

It looks fairly tough, and will get tougher once the top six has been confirmed, but if they can maintain the standards set under Barry, the Dons have a very good chance of achieving their goal.

Ross County are at the other end of the table, and just two clear of bottom side Dundee United. There are still plenty points to be played for, but right now there seems a strong possibility one of the pair will fill the automatic relegation place.

Caley Jags hitting form at right time

Dundee currently have a bit of momentum and look well set to secure a quickfire return to the top-flight, and they may yet be joined there by Caley Thistle.

The Inverness side fell at the final hurdle last season, but Billy Dodds has shrugged off a horrific injury list to keep them in contention, and a strong finish could see them clinch a top four spot.

Sadly, I know only too well that Cove Rangers have found the division much more demanding, and this afternoon’s head-to-head with Hamilton looks potentially decisive.

Both Accies and Arbroath have done what we have been unable to, picking up recent unexpected wins, and if our losing run continues in Lanarkshire, Cove would be favourites for the drop.

There is still a belief within the club that survival can be achieved, but that will be down to the players, and they will need to rediscover the form they are capable of if relegation is to be avoided.

Montrose are probably too far back to emulate last year’s play-off appearance while further down the table, Peterhead would love to give themselves an opportunity in the end of season shoot-out.

They are at home to rivals Clyde in a fortnight’s time, but four points adrift and with a horrendous goal difference, might yet struggle to make that head-to-head meaningful.

In League Two, Forfar are serious challengers for the promotion play-offs, and for long enough it looked as if Elgin City might join them, but a terrible run in 2023 has left the Borough Briggs side fearing an exit from the division at the other end.

Scottish football is never dull; for many of us, the next few weeks promise to be a heartbreaking experience.

It’s all about Augusta

There are various annual highlights on the sporting calendar which have people sitting up and taking notice, but only a select few which have endured over the decades, and retain the magical ingredient which makes them so special.

The Masters Tournament is one such event.

Of the golf majors, it is the only one to have a permanent venue, and given how spectacular the Augusta course is, that has certainly added to its allure.

But what makes The Masters so keenly anticipated is its ability to conjure up the most intense drama year after year.

Yes, there have been runaway winners, but even on those occasions, there always seems to be a story to go alongside.

By the time you read this, the 2023 playing will be halfway through, and you can be guaranteed some pre-tournament favourites will have crashed and burned. That’s what this event does.

I will be glued to the television tomorrow night, utterly hooked-in, just as I have been over the decades.

