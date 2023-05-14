Rachel Corsie: A full-time manager is a necessary step for Aberdeen Women

A huge but necessary step has been taken by Aberdeen when it was confirmed the women’s team’s manager vacancy will be advertised as a full-time role.

Whoever is appointed will be the first member of staff at the club who has been brought in to work full-time with the women’s team.

The role demands so much and the women’s game in Scotland has grown so quickly that if you want to be a part of that progress, having a full-time coach is the minimum you need.

You want someone in the role who is living and breathing it.

It might be a full-time contract, but it has to be somebody who will throw themselves into the job. To have success in any industry, people don’t just turn up and do their minimum number of hours, they commit everything to it.

They will need to become fully integrated with the club’s values.

If whoever comes in has the time and capabilities to do that then it filters down to everything else.

A full-time manager should create a more professional working environment for the squad, even if they are not yet full-time professional players.

It’s been a challenging campaign for Aberdeen, but they’ve been on a decent run since the split and have been able to show the real quality they have for a young team.

I’m really glad the club will be appointing a full-time coach, who will be able to take those players to the next level.

You’re going to get a far greater remit of people who want to do that job now it’s full-time.

That gives Aberdeen a better chance to bring in someone with the best potential to get the most out of the current players, but also to attract signings to the club.

The club might already have an idea of who they have to appoint, but they don’t have to be a big name.

Aberdeen should want someone with a vast amount of experience – whether that’s in the women’s game or coaching elsewhere, but a must is bringing in someone who can use their expertise to progress the women’s team.

That progress will have to be seen on the pitch with performances and results – Aberdeen shouldn’t be a team struggling in the bottom half of SWPL 1, but also with the bigger picture.

Recruitment will have to become a key part of the manager’s job.

It’s currently a very young team and there needs to be a better balance with experience, and losing captain Loren Campbell at the end of the season makes that an even more important task.

She has been at the club for two decades and will be a huge loss to the team.

Due to their north location, the Dons have suffered in terms of losing out on players before because of the Central Belt focus and the investment those clubs have made.

Now, Aberdeen can try and flip that. There are lot of reasons why players might want to join the club and a full-time coach is certainly one of the biggest ones.

Location can be used to their advantage: the Dons could be the best club over a large geographical area if they do the right things.

The club can learn from the likes of Rangers and Celtic, but progress and success doesn’t have to be a one-size-fits-all approach.

Aberdeen have to aim to keep pushing to break down barriers and appointing a full-time manager is the next big step on the women’s team journey.

SWPL attendance record smashed at Celtic Park

When Celtic beat Glasgow City 3-1 on Thursday night, it was a big result for Fran Alonso’s side but also a very big result for the SWPL.

The game which was held at Celtic Park set a new attendance record for a domestic game in Scotland with a 9,553-strong crowd of fans.

I was at the game as part of Sky Sports’ coverage and the energy inside the stadium was great. It was an atmosphere which matched the big occasion.

It was another reminder that the women’s game is for everyone. There was a mix of ages and genders in the stands, which just shows the game doesn’t have to be pigeon-holed to a certain demographic.

Even the following day I was still seeing the game all over social media which can only help to attract even more people along next time.

The crowd of 9,553 is the benchmark now that all the other clubs will want to beat. It might even be broken when Rangers host Glasgow City in their final league clash at Ibrox next week, or the following Sunday when the Old Firm meet at Hampden for the Scottish Cup final.

💬 "This is what I visualised and was dreaming of since this game was announced. I was dreaming about the players celebrating with the fans." 🍀3-1🔶#CELCIT | #SWPL | #COYGIG — Celtic FC Women (@CelticFCWomen) May 12, 2023

Credit has to go to Fiona McIntyre, the SWPL managing director, for the progress which has been made over the course of the season. Fiona and her team have put in so much work this season and it’s moved the game up to a level where it has never been.

The results on Thursday means the title-race drama continues as leaders City are now only two points clear of both Celtic in second and Rangers in third.

It’s not only the title at stake, but also a Champions League spot which is so important for the top teams to be competing in.

There are two games left now and none of the top three can afford to slip up if they want to get their hands on the trophy and secure a place a European place.

FA Cup final set to be a historic clash at Wembley

I will be on punditry duty at Wembley on Sunday afternoon for the Women’s FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea.

It’s set to be a really exciting clash in front of a sell-out Wembley crowd, as the WSL’s top-two battle for the prestigious trophy.

Chelsea will be aiming to retain the cup, while Manchester United are playing in their first-ever major final only five years after re-establishing their women’s team.