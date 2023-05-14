Two cut from car after early morning collision on A95 at Boat of Garten

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people were cut free from a vehicle following an early morning collision on a Highland road.

Emergency services were scrambled to the A95 Aviemore to Grantown Road at about 3.10am following reports of a crash near Boat of Garten.

The incident closed the road in both directions between Landmark Adventure Park and Boat of Garten.

Police investigation officers are continuing to work in the area.

Fire crews were called to assist the police at 3.30am.

An appliance from Grantown and one from Aviemore were dispatched to the scene, as well as volunteers from Carrbridge.

Crews used cutting equipment to free two people from the vehicle.

The two people were then taken into the care of the ambulance service.

All fire appliances left the scene around 5am, however, the road is still closed and police remain in attendance.

Local diversions have been put in place.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 3.10am this morning to a report of a road crash near Boat of Garten.

“Officers are currently at the scene and the road is closed.”

NEW ❗ ⌚ 06:42 CLOSED A95 Boat of Garten The A95 is CLOSED in both directions at Boat of Garten due to a road traffic incident. Please use an alternative route at this time. @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/IHYyG4LjNM — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 14, 2023

More as we get it.