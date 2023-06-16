Former Aberdeen forward Adam Rooney lands assistant manager role at English club

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen and Caley Thistle striker Adam Rooney has been named player assistant manager of Hereford FC.

The 35-year-old will be working alongside former Celtic and Birmingham defender Paul Caddis, who was appointed Hereford boss last month.

The Bulls play in the sixth tier of English football in National League North.

Rooney had most recently been playing for fellow National League North side Brackley Town, scoring six goals in 33 appearances last season.

Rooney said: “Delighted to be taking this next step.

“Exciting times and there have been some great signings so far so let’s hope for a successful season. Can’t wait to get going.”

Rooney and Caddis were involved in a “loan swap” in 2012 when Caddis left Swindon Town to join Birmingham with Rooney going the other way.

Hereford boss Caddis said: “I am extremely grateful to Adam for agreeing to come in as my assistant manager, as well as a player.

“I have known Adam for a number of years and we have a good relationship that, moving forward, will grow stronger as our football thinking is aligned and we are built from the same characteristics in terms of what we expect from our players.

“Adam is another individual who had full-time offers, but he has been coaching for a while now and sees this opportunity as something he couldn’t turn down.

“He will still play a significant part on the pitch and I firmly believe he can bring a lot to us with his huge experience in the game.

“We will work very closely together and Adam will be by my side in every decision I make.

“We have a respect and friendship that will allow us to challenge each other in the healthiest manner which I think is refreshing and the perfect make up for a good management team.

“We share a great work ethic and desire to get better as individuals every single day and I am a firm believer that the standard setting starts with myself and Adam. As we have throughout our career, we strive for the highest of standards as an absolute bare minimum in life.

“I wanted someone with experience of the level, but also someone who I can trust, and in Adam it also helps we have a good friendship so I am really looking forward to beginning our journey together.”