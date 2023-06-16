Former Aberdeen forward Adam Rooney lands assistant manager role at English club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen forward Adam Rooney lands assistant manager role at English club

The Irishman will be player assistant manager at Hereford, working alongside Paul Caddis.

By Danny Law
Elation for Adam Rooney after he scored in the 4-0 rout of St Johnstone in the semi-finals of the League Cup in 2014. Image: SNS Group.
Elation for Adam Rooney after he scored in the 4-0 rout of St Johnstone in the semi-finals of the League Cup in 2014. Image: SNS Group.

Former Aberdeen and Caley Thistle striker Adam Rooney has been named player assistant manager of Hereford FC.

The 35-year-old will be working alongside former Celtic and Birmingham defender Paul Caddis, who was appointed Hereford boss last month.

The Bulls play in the sixth tier of English football in National League North.

Rooney had most recently been playing for fellow National League North side Brackley Town, scoring six goals in 33 appearances last season.

Rooney said: “Delighted to be taking this next step.

“Exciting times and there have been some great signings so far so let’s hope for a successful season. Can’t wait to get going.”

Rooney and Caddis were involved in a “loan swap” in 2012 when Caddis left Swindon Town to join Birmingham with Rooney going the other way.

Adam Rooney in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

Hereford boss Caddis said: “I am extremely grateful to Adam for agreeing to come in as my assistant manager, as well as a player.

“I have known Adam for a number of years and we have a good relationship that, moving forward, will grow stronger as our football thinking is aligned and we are built from the same characteristics in terms of what we expect from our players.

“Adam is another individual who had full-time offers, but he has been coaching for a while now and sees this opportunity as something he couldn’t turn down.

“He will still play a significant part on the pitch and I firmly believe he can bring a lot to us with his huge experience in the game.

“We will work very closely together and Adam will be by my side in every decision I make.

“We have a respect and friendship that will allow us to challenge each other in the healthiest manner which I think is refreshing and the perfect make up for a good management team.

“We share a great work ethic and desire to get better as individuals every single day and I am a firm believer that the standard setting starts with myself and Adam. As we have throughout our career, we strive for the highest of standards as an absolute bare minimum in life.

“I wanted someone with experience of the level, but also someone who I can trust, and in Adam it also helps we have a good friendship so I am really looking forward to beginning our journey together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]