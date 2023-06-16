Aberdeen girls make history as first female recipients of Boys’ Brigade award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen girls make history as first female recipients of Boys’ Brigade award

Having been a boys-only organisation for over a century, girls are now thriving in the Boys' Brigade.

By Calum Petrie
The first four female recipients of the Boys' Brigade President's Badge. (L-R) Hafsa Ahmad, 16, Summer Williamson, 16, Danielle Stewart, 15, and (front) Ebby McIntosh,16. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The first four female recipients of the Boys' Brigade President's Badge. (L-R) Hafsa Ahmad, 16, Summer Williamson, 16, Danielle Stewart, 15, and (front) Ebby McIntosh,16. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Girls in Aberdeen have received one of the top Boys’ Brigade honours for the first time in the organisation’s 116-year history in the north-east.

Four girls were among 14 BBs who received the President’s Badge from Lord Provost David Cameron at a civic reception in the Town House.

The Boys’ Brigade first came to Aberdeen in 1907 and for more than a century was a boys-only organisation.

Rule change to allow girls in Boys’ Brigade

In 2008 the rules were changed to allow Boys’ Brigade companies to admit girls. The 65th Aberdeen Company in Northfield took the plunge in 2015 when they registered as a ‘Boys’ Brigade with a Girl’s Association’. They were followed a year later by the 40th Aberdeen Company at Kittybrewster.

The President’s Badge is the second highest award in the Boys’ Brigade. The girls’ next step will be to work toward their King’s Badge, the highest accolade.

Gaining the President’s Badge requires a significant amount of hard work and commitment, including 10 hours of volunteering.

One of the first ever female recipients of the award in Aberdeen was 16-year-old Summer Williamson. She lives in the Sheddocksley area of Aberdeen and goes to 65th BBs at Northfield.

Summer Williamson receives her award from Lord Provost David Cameron. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Summer thinks more groups should be open to both genders.

‘We can achieve just as much as the boys’

“I joined BBs as the clubs I was attending were coming to an end and the BBs were one of the few in the area still running that I could go to with my brothers,” she said.

“I was nervous about joining a boys’ group, but when I went the first time there were other girls there.

“Groups should include all children and not be gender-dependent. We can achieve and learn just as much as the boys.”

She added: “It’s an amazing opportunity to achieve the President’s Badge, and it makes it more special that I was one of the first girls to do so.

“Hopefully this encourages other girls to join up and achieve the award in the future.

“I’ve gained a lot of confidence from doing this award, made friends, and built relationships with some amazing people that I will be forever grateful for.

“I’ll be encouraging my younger sister and brothers to go out and achieve the award as I work my way through for the King’s award next.”

Fourteen BBs received the President’s Badge at a civic reception in the Town House in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Boys’ Brigade has continued to adapt to social changes’

Secretary of the Aberdeen & District battalion Jenny Sclater said opening up the Boys’ Brigade to both genders had given opportunities to girls in parts of the city where their options for extra-curricular activities were limited.

“Boys’ Brigade Companies being registered with Girls’ Associations is not for all companies and it is a decision for individual companies to make,” said Jenny.

“Influencing factors will include location and what other facilities are available for young people in that area.

“The Boys’ Brigade is a Christian organisation but it has continued to adapt to social changes and is diverse, multi-cultural and inclusive, while maintaining its core values.

“What is important is that the Boys’ Brigade is based in the community and is providing activities and helping build life skills for the young people in the community.

“In some communities this means that having a Boys’ Brigade Company with a Girls’ Association best meets local needs.”

BBs formed to develop ‘Christian manliness’

The organisation, founded by Sir William Alexander Smith in Glasgow in 1883, now has members in more than 60 countries.

Its ethos is based on ‘The advancement of Christ’s kingdom among boys and the promotion of the habits of obedience, reverence, discipline, self-respect and all that tends towards a true Christian manliness.’

A forerunner to the Scout movement, it was strongly associated with the Church of Scotland and other Protestant denominations. It was these close religious ties which prompted Lord Baden-Powell to form a breakaway. “We hold no brief for one set of beliefs over another,” he claimed.

In 1996 it had a UK membership of about 85,000, which has since more than halved to around 40,000.

High-profile former members include ex-Manchester United and Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as fellow football boss David Moyes.

