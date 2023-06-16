Aberdeen girls make history as first female recipients of Boys’ Brigade award

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Girls in Aberdeen have received one of the top Boys’ Brigade honours for the first time in the organisation’s 116-year history in the north-east.

Four girls were among 14 BBs who received the President’s Badge from Lord Provost David Cameron at a civic reception in the Town House.

The Boys’ Brigade first came to Aberdeen in 1907 and for more than a century was a boys-only organisation.

Rule change to allow girls in Boys’ Brigade

In 2008 the rules were changed to allow Boys’ Brigade companies to admit girls. The 65th Aberdeen Company in Northfield took the plunge in 2015 when they registered as a ‘Boys’ Brigade with a Girl’s Association’. They were followed a year later by the 40th Aberdeen Company at Kittybrewster.

The President’s Badge is the second highest award in the Boys’ Brigade. The girls’ next step will be to work toward their King’s Badge, the highest accolade.

Gaining the President’s Badge requires a significant amount of hard work and commitment, including 10 hours of volunteering.

One of the first ever female recipients of the award in Aberdeen was 16-year-old Summer Williamson. She lives in the Sheddocksley area of Aberdeen and goes to 65th BBs at Northfield.

Summer thinks more groups should be open to both genders.

‘We can achieve just as much as the boys’

“I joined BBs as the clubs I was attending were coming to an end and the BBs were one of the few in the area still running that I could go to with my brothers,” she said.

“I was nervous about joining a boys’ group, but when I went the first time there were other girls there.

“Groups should include all children and not be gender-dependent. We can achieve and learn just as much as the boys.”

She added: “It’s an amazing opportunity to achieve the President’s Badge, and it makes it more special that I was one of the first girls to do so.

“Hopefully this encourages other girls to join up and achieve the award in the future.

“I’ve gained a lot of confidence from doing this award, made friends, and built relationships with some amazing people that I will be forever grateful for.

“I’ll be encouraging my younger sister and brothers to go out and achieve the award as I work my way through for the King’s award next.”

‘Boys’ Brigade has continued to adapt to social changes’

Secretary of the Aberdeen & District battalion Jenny Sclater said opening up the Boys’ Brigade to both genders had given opportunities to girls in parts of the city where their options for extra-curricular activities were limited.

“Boys’ Brigade Companies being registered with Girls’ Associations is not for all companies and it is a decision for individual companies to make,” said Jenny.

“Influencing factors will include location and what other facilities are available for young people in that area.

“The Boys’ Brigade is a Christian organisation but it has continued to adapt to social changes and is diverse, multi-cultural and inclusive, while maintaining its core values.

“What is important is that the Boys’ Brigade is based in the community and is providing activities and helping build life skills for the young people in the community.

“In some communities this means that having a Boys’ Brigade Company with a Girls’ Association best meets local needs.”

BBs formed to develop ‘Christian manliness’

The organisation, founded by Sir William Alexander Smith in Glasgow in 1883, now has members in more than 60 countries.

Its ethos is based on ‘The advancement of Christ’s kingdom among boys and the promotion of the habits of obedience, reverence, discipline, self-respect and all that tends towards a true Christian manliness.’

A forerunner to the Scout movement, it was strongly associated with the Church of Scotland and other Protestant denominations. It was these close religious ties which prompted Lord Baden-Powell to form a breakaway. “We hold no brief for one set of beliefs over another,” he claimed.

In 1996 it had a UK membership of about 85,000, which has since more than halved to around 40,000.

High-profile former members include ex-Manchester United and Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as fellow football boss David Moyes.