Aberdeen complete signing of striker Pape Habib Guèye on three-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen complete signing of striker Pape Habib Guèye on three-year deal

The 23-year-old moves to Pittodrie from Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk.

By Danny Law
Pape Habib Gueye in action for Kortrijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Pape Habib Gueye in action for Kortrijk. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have completed the signing of striker Pape Habib Guèye from Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal with the Dons, is Barry Robson’s 12th summer signing.

Robson said: “We have big ambitions for this year and beyond where we hope to be playing a lot of games, getting deep into competitions, playing European football, so we’ll need strength and depth within the group and Pape is the type of striker that will complement the players we already have here at the top end of the pitch.

“He has a real presence, is quick, strong in the air and he had an impressive goalscoring record in Norway.

“We understand why there has been strong interest in Pape in the past and we hope we can give him the platform here at Aberdeen to kick on with his career.”

Gueye, who represented Senegal at under-20s level, scored 25 goals in 61 matches for Norwegian side Aalesunds before joining Belgian top-flight outfit Kortrijk in January 2020.

The striker, who will join his new teammates later this week, will be unavailable for Aberdeen’s second leg Europa League play-off match against BK Häcken on Thursday evening due to UEFA regulations.

The attacker is excited about starting a new chapter in his football career in Scotland.

He said: “I am very excited to be joining Aberdeen and I hope that I can help the team to be successful this season, both in Scotland and in Europe.

“Aberdeen is a fantastic club with a great history. I hope we can add some of our own stories to that incredible legacy in my time with the Dons.

“I look forward to coming to the city and meeting the famous Red Army. I can’t wait to get started.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Duncan Shearer: Patience needed for Barry Robson's new-look Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie thanks travelling fans after the 2-2 draw with BK Hacken in Gothenburg. Image: SNS
'We need to be miles better' - Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie issues stark warning…
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during a pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS
Ex-Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart tracked by Scottish and English clubs
Aberdeen Women player Hannah Innes
Hannah Innes ready to stake Aberdeen Women claim after loan spell away last season
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring in injury time against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns Euro bid must not damage Premiership campaign
St Mirren's Zach Hemming argues with referee John Beaton as he believes there was a double-touch when Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski converted a late penalty. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: John Beaton and VAR got most things right in St Mirren v…
St Mirren's Stav Nahmani, left, and Aberdeen loan right-back Or Dadia in Paisley on Sunday. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Why are some of Aberdeen's summer signings not playing more minutes?
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a dramatic late leveller against St Mirren. Image; SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns dramatic draw at St Mirren is a 'learning curve'…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates as he makes it 2-2 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
St Mirren 2 – 2 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and…
Bayley Hutchison in action for Aberdeen Women against Hearts in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster rues lack of final third opportunities after 2-0 defeat…

Conversation