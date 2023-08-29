Aberdeen complete signing of striker Pape Habib Guèye on three-year deal

Aberdeen have completed the signing of striker Pape Habib Guèye from Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal with the Dons, is Barry Robson’s 12th summer signing.

Robson said: “We have big ambitions for this year and beyond where we hope to be playing a lot of games, getting deep into competitions, playing European football, so we’ll need strength and depth within the group and Pape is the type of striker that will complement the players we already have here at the top end of the pitch.

“He has a real presence, is quick, strong in the air and he had an impressive goalscoring record in Norway.

“We understand why there has been strong interest in Pape in the past and we hope we can give him the platform here at Aberdeen to kick on with his career.”

Gueye, who represented Senegal at under-20s level, scored 25 goals in 61 matches for Norwegian side Aalesunds before joining Belgian top-flight outfit Kortrijk in January 2020.

The striker, who will join his new teammates later this week, will be unavailable for Aberdeen’s second leg Europa League play-off match against BK Häcken on Thursday evening due to UEFA regulations.

The attacker is excited about starting a new chapter in his football career in Scotland.

He said: “I am very excited to be joining Aberdeen and I hope that I can help the team to be successful this season, both in Scotland and in Europe.

“Aberdeen is a fantastic club with a great history. I hope we can add some of our own stories to that incredible legacy in my time with the Dons.

“I look forward to coming to the city and meeting the famous Red Army. I can’t wait to get started.”