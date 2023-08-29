From Hall Russell to Hong Kong, the adventurous life of Ballater’s Duncan Macrae, 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Hall Russell to Hong Kong, the adventurous life of Ballater’s Duncan Macrae, 87

Amid tales of world travels were stories of ousting communists and his attempt to start his own bank in Braemar.

By Lindsay Bruce
Duncan Macrae from Aberdeen who lived and worked in Hong Kong before running a guest house in Ballater.
Duncan Macrae from Aberdeen who lived and worked in Hong Kong before running a guest house in Ballater.

From an apprentice in the drawing office of Hall Russell to overseeing shipyards in Hong Kong, retired Ballater guest house owner Duncan Macrae never lost his spirit of adventure.

The father-of-three from Aberdeen has died aged 87 but leaves behind a legacy of community contribution and tales of world travels, mountain climbing, ousting communists and even an attempt to start his own bank.

Early years

Duncan Macrae was born in Carden Place, Aberdeen, on March 2 1936 to Elizabeth and Duncan Macrae, a commercial traveller. His twin, John, died during childbirth, and he had one sister, Sheila.

When Duncan senior died in 1947, followed by Elizabeth six years later, Sheila moved in with family in Lanarkshire.

Duncan lodged in the Colwyn Hotel on Dee Street to pursue his drawing office apprenticeship with Hall Russell and Company.

On top of his day job he also studied naval architecture at Robert Gordon’s Technical College.

Ever adventurous

Duncan was an active member of the 27th Aberdeen Scout Group. As an assistant Scoutmaster he enjoyed camps at Templars Park. During one such stay he took up a challenge to race a canoe down the Dee from Ballater to Aberdeen.

Duncan Macrae and his Scouting adventures.

“His rubber inflatable canoe was bouncing off the rocks. Legend has it that someone with an air rifle tried to shoot a hole in dad’s canoe, while others in fibreglass vessels were smashed to pieces,” said Finlay Macrae, Duncan’s son.

Mountaineering memories. Duncan, right, with Gus Faulkner, and in action, far right.

That spirit of adventure never waned.

Duncan became a keen climber, relishing some first ascents of the Cairngorms. These included the Lucifer Route, Slugain Buttress and Forefinger Pinnacle Direct with his friend Gus Faulkner who later became Duncan’s best man.

From home to Hong Kong

With his apprenticeship competed, deferred National Service was next. From September 1959 until September 1961 he served in the RAF posted to Changi Hospital, Singapore, to work as a nurse attendant.

While there he learned to sail – a pastime he’d later share with his children.

In 1962 Duncan married Audrey Ogston in Ferryhill South Church. The couple had met seven years earlier at the Post Office in Dinnet when Duncan was at Scout camp and Audrey was at her Girl Guide equivalent.

Duncan and Audrey Macrae.

Shortly after they set off for Hong Kong. Duncan’s next role was in the drawing office of Taikoo Dockyard.

From a small council house in Aberdeen starting his career as an apprentice he would eventually become deputy managing director of Hong Kong United Dockyards.

A communist in the ranks

The couple welcomed their first son, Finlay, in 1963, daughter Fiona in 1967 – during the communist riots in Hong Kong – and Kenneth arrived in 1972.

The riots proved a threat to dockyard – which had to close in order “to weed out left-wing workers” from the thousands who worked there.

Duncan had to sack one of his men.

He wrote: “In the drawing office, my number one was a brilliant draughtsman by the name of Tam Mo Pun. Unfortunately, Tam was also a brilliant communist and an active instigator during the riots. In view of this he received a two-year prison sentence.”

Audrey, Duncan and their children Finlay and Fiona in 1969.

After his release he started his own firm and when the Macraes were leaving for Scotland Tam Mo Pun invited them to a farewell meal at one of Hong Kong’s best hotels.

“And this was a man I had sent to jail some 19 years earlier,” Duncan wrote.

Privileged living

Kenneth said: “We enjoyed a very privileged lifestyle in Hong Kong, I remember many happy weekends exploring the coastline on the company motor yacht when it wasn’t being used for corporate events.

Enjoying Highland surroundings, Audrey and Duncan Macrae with son Finlay.

“We also benefitted from dad’s work paying for business-class tickets for each trip home. Ever the Aberdonian, rather than take the tickets, dad used the value to pay for economy class flights so we could holiday elsewhere, as well as the annual pilgrimage to Aberdeen.”

No rest in retirement

When Duncan retired in 1986 he and Audrey settled in Braemar, where he shared his love of the mountains with his children. Together they scaled Lochnagar several times, taking Duncan’s total ascents of the mountain to well over 40.

Despite retiring, new adventures still awaited.

Always happy at sea, Duncan Macrae.

The first was the opening of Ballater guest house, Glenbardie, keeping them busy in the summer, while winter was back in Braemar.

The second was Duncan’s ambition to start his own bank following a dispute with a Braemar bank manager. Though deterred somewhat by the Bank of England paperwork to do so, he did manage to get his name and title – “director of the Bank of Upper Deeside” – into a Grampian Regional Council business directory,” at least for a little while.

Devoted grandfather

Sailing also remained one of Duncan’s passions. He acquired a Westerly 22’ named Kelpie, moored at Dochgarroch on the Caledonian Canal, from which he visited almost every Scottish island.

Duncan was a passionate support of Ballater’s Victoria Week instigating the inaugural Ballater Duck Race, now held on the River Dee, and helping set up various stalls. However, when grandchildren came along, Duncan and Audrey moved to Sluiebeg.

Audrey and Duncan with Sheila, and grandchildren Catriona and Fergus.

With each of his beloved grandkids, Callum, Caitlin, Fergus, Catriona, Jessica and Angus, Duncan planted a tree in his garden.

Love of his life

Though his life was marked by adventure, mountains, boats, and family, his greatest devotion was to his wife.

Kenneth added: “The biggest love in his life was his wife, our mum, and it was her passing in May this year that heralded the end for dad. He was truly lost without her, and as a ship without a rudder had lost his determination and purpose.”

In love until the end, Audrey and Duncan Macrae, with their dog Skye.

In July Duncan was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before being transferred to Aboyne Community Hospital.  He passed away on August 3.  A celebration of his life took place August 18 at Baldarroch Crematorium.

