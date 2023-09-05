Fixture changes for Aberdeen and Ross County

Aberdeen and Ross County are among Premiership clubs facing amended fixtures due to European matches and selection for live television broadcast.

Six Dons matches have been moved from Saturday to Sunday due to Barry Robson’s side’s involvement in the Conference League.

The home game against Ross County will be on Sunday, September 24 while St Johnstone will visit Pittodrie on Sunday, October 8.

Aberdeen’s trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on Sunday, October 29 has will be shown live by Sky Sports with a noon kick-off.

The Dons’ trip to Celtic Park to face Premiership champions Celtic on Sunday, November 12 will also be shown live with the match getting underway at 2.30pm.

Aberdeen’s two other Sunday games will be on December 3 against Hibernian at Easter Road and at McDiarmid Park against St Johnstone on December 17.

However, the Dons’ trip to Perth will be postponed in the event they reach the Viaplay Cup final.

Meanwhile, Ross County’s home game against Celtic on Saturday, November 4, will kick off at 12.30pm for live broadcast.

The match will be postponed should the Staggies reach the Viaplay Cup semi-final.