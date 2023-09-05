Fixture changes for Aberdeen and Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fixture changes for Aberdeen and Ross County

TV broadcast and European commitments for the Dons lead to several new dates being scheduled.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen left-back James McGarry in action against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen left-back James McGarry in action against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen and Ross County are among Premiership clubs facing amended fixtures due to European matches and selection for live television broadcast.

Six Dons matches have been moved from Saturday to Sunday due to Barry Robson’s side’s involvement in the Conference League.

The home game against Ross County will be on Sunday, September 24 while St Johnstone will visit Pittodrie on Sunday, October 8.

Aberdeen’s trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on Sunday, October 29 has will be shown live by Sky Sports with a noon kick-off.

The Dons’ trip to Celtic Park to face Premiership champions Celtic on Sunday, November 12 will also be shown live with the match getting underway at 2.30pm.

Aberdeen’s two other Sunday games will be on December 3 against Hibernian at Easter Road and at McDiarmid Park against St Johnstone on December 17.

However, the Dons’ trip to Perth will be postponed in the event they reach the Viaplay Cup final.

Meanwhile, Ross County’s home game against Celtic on Saturday, November 4, will kick off at 12.30pm for live broadcast.

The match will be postponed should the Staggies reach the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

