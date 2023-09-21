Kelle Roos backs Aberdeen to make their mark on the Europa Conference League

Kelle Roos insists Aberdeen can be shock troops in Group G of the Europa Conference League once the Dons hit their stride.

The Dons will face Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in the group opener in Germany this evening.

Facing the 2022 Europa League champions is a daunting opener in a group that also includes PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland).

Aberdeen travel to the 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park on the back of poor domestic form.

But Roos believes a positive result in Germany could be the launchpad to ignite the Dons’ stuttering start to the season.

The Reds have failed to win any of their opening five Premiership games – for the first time since 1999.

Roos has called for the Reds, with 13 summer signings, to be given time to gel.

And the Dutch keeper is confident a resurrection in form will see them make an impact in the Conference League.

Roos said: “If we hit our stride we can cause problems for teams in the Conference League.

“We have a lot of faith in our own ability.

“But at the same time we have to go out and show it.”

Strong turnout from Red Army

Aberdeen return to European group-stage action for the first time in 16 years, since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the favourites to lift the Conference League trophy this season.

The Dons will be cheered on by a 2,900-strong travelling support in Germany.

Aberdeen have won just once in eight games in all competitions this season.

Roos reckons a positive result for underdogs Aberdeen could reignite the campaign.

He said: “It would be massive for the team if we can get a good result.

“It would give us a real lift.

“Within our building we know where our strengths lie and we have a lot of trust in each other.

“We know we have to bring a top performance to be in the race

“If we are hard to beat we have a platform to go and get something.”

Players need time to gel, says Roos

Aberdeen have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven games, a far cry from the defensive solidity that fired the club to European qualification last season.

Boss Barry Robson completely rebuilt his defence during the summer.

However it has not clicked for the Dons yet.

Asked what has gone wrong, Roos said: “If I can put my finger on it I would have done it and tried to solve it.

“When you have new players you need to give them time.

“They are good players, we work with them every day.

“We believe in our ability and that we will pull through this and be happy.

“Last season it clicked very well for us.

“However we want to go to the big stages and we have to recruit players for that.

“We build relationships on a daily basis and will go from strength to strength.”

A star-studded Eintracht team

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten this season in seven games across all competitions.

They boast attacking midfielder Mario Gotze who scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.

Roos has done his homework on all Frankfurt’s attacking threats.

He said: “This club has some top player with unbelievable résumés.

“We are aware of that and know their strengths and weaknesses.

“Gotze is a player I have seen a lot in the German national team.

“He has had a great career.

“I do my homework on players.

“As a goalkeeper I have to be able to react to situations their players create.”

Roos was signed last summer following the end of his contract at Derby County.

Having played in the English lower leagues European football was outwith his reach – until he moved to Pittodrie.

He said: “It is a big game. Is it the biggest game of my career? I’m not 100% sure, it depends how you look at it I guess.

“It’s definitely a big game and it’s definitely something that I want to be part of.

“For the majority of my career I played in England in the Championship and some loans.

“What you don’t get in those leagues are opportunities like this, so that was a massive pull for me to come to Aberdeen.”