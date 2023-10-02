‘He was a really special guy’: Aberdeen’s record goalscorer Joe Harper pays tribute to close friend Frank McDougall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘He was a really special guy’: Aberdeen’s record goalscorer Joe Harper pays tribute to close friend Frank McDougall

Former Dons striker McDougall died on Sunday at the age of 65.

By Danny Law
Frank McDougall in action for Aberdeen
Frank McDougall was in hat-trick form during the 1984-85 season, scoring a treble against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Aberdeen’s record goalscorer Joe Harper paid tribute to his close friend Frank McDougall following his death at the age of 65.

McDougall, who died on Sunday, scored 44 goals in 69 appearances for the Dons between 1984 and 1987 before being forced to retire from football at the age of 29 due to a back injury.

Harper and McDougall were never teammates at Aberdeen but they became close friends through their association with the Dons.

Harper said: “I got to know Frank really well. He was a brilliant boy.

“We did a lot of events together and he was a really nice guy.

“He would do anything for you.

“He was a great goalscorer.

“He always told me if he hadn’t had his injury problems he would have surpassed my goalscoring record.

“We used to have a laugh about that together.

“He was a brilliant guy and a lot of fun.

“We did a lot of events and dinners together.

“We did a question and answer at the Tivoli recently.

“He was a clever guy and you were always laughing when you were around him.

“He had a great way with people.”

Aberdeen’s Frank McDougall (left) is spoken to by referee Bob Valentine as is Dundee Utd goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

A hero for the Aberdeen support

McDougall was a huge fan favourite at the Dons, helped in no small part by scoring all three goals in a 3-0 win against Hearts as Aberdeen clinched the league title at Tynecastle in 1985.

The following season he netted all four goals in a memorable 4-1 win against Celtic and played his part in helping the Dons to a Scottish Cup and League Cup double.

A persistent back injury meant McDougall, who also played for Clydebank and St Mirren, was forced to retire before he turned 30.

Harper said: “He made a real impact at Aberdeen, especially that game when he scored four goals against Celtic.

“What a performance that was.

“He was a natural goalscorer.

“He was very similar to myself. He had great movement in the penalty box.

“Great strikers always anticipate things and Frank always seemed to know where the ball was going to end up when a cross came into the area.”

A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall

Always had time for the fans

Harper said McDougall was hugely touched by his inclusion in the Aberdeen hall of fame last year.

He was unable to attend the ceremony after being diagnosed with lung cancer but was guest of honour at Aberdeen’s match against Livingston at Pittodrie in February, when he received a warm reception from the Red Army.

Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall made an emotional return to Pittodrie in February. Image: SNS.

Harper added: “Frank was a proud guy.

“I knew Frank when he was at St Mirren because Morton and St Mirren are big rivals and I came from Greenock.

“We were friends from the first moment we met.

“He came from a working class family, like myself.

“I was proud for my parents that I made it as a footballer and Frank was exactly the same.

“He had a lot of love for his family.

“He was never big-headed. A humble guy who did well.

“He loved scoring goals for the fans.

“It is the greatest feeling in the world when you make people happy.

“We would speak to each other on the phone a lot.

“He would always tell me when he was coming up to Aberdeen and we’d meet up.

“I tried to get him into doing the hospitality at Pittodrie, like I do.

“He did it once but he started to have his health problems soon after.

“He had his pub in Aberdeen and it was busy because it was owned by Frank McDougall.

“He would always be happy to speak to people. He was a really special guy.”

‘Arguably the greatest Dons striker I’ve seen’: Aberdeen fans pay tribute to Frank McDougall

More from Aberdeen FC

Frank McDougall in action for Aberdeen
Paul Third: Farewell Frank McDougall, Aberdeen's goalscorer extraordinaire
Frank McDougall in action for Aberdeen
A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall
Hibernian goal scorer Abbie Ferguson and Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart.
Aberdeen Women exit Sky Sports Cup in second round following 6-2 defeat to Hibernian
Frank McDougall and Alex McLeish (left) and in action for Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
'Arguably the greatest Dons striker I've seen': Aberdeen fans pay tribute to Frank McDougall
Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall makes an emotional return to Pittodrie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall dies aged 65
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. Image: SNS
'That was for them': Barry Robson dedicates 'brilliant' 3-1 win against Rangers to Aberdeen…
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to honour late former manager Craig Brown with U14 tournament at Cormack Park
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie in action during a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women teen Madison Finnie on overcoming and learning from challenging moments in football
Graeme Shinnie celebrates Aberdeen's 2-1 win at Ross County in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie: Hampden days out like League Cup semi-final are what I…
Aberdeen's Duk comes up against Hibs' Lewis Miller at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup semi-final date with Hibernian at Hampden confirmed

Conversation