Caber Coffee hits £6,000 mental health charity milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Caber Coffee hits £6,000 mental health charity milestone

The Aberdeen firm's Spill the Beans blend is raising much-needed cash for a worthy local cause.

By Keith Findlay
Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask and Mental Health Aberdeen chief executive Graeme Kinghorn.
Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask, left, and Mental Health Aberdeen chief executive Graeme Kinghorn. Image: Granite PR

Caber Coffee, the Aberdeen-based wholesaler of freshly roasted coffee and beans, among other products and services, has hit a charity fundraising milestone.

The business has served up more than £6,000 to a local good cause during the past two years, thanks to its Spill the Beans initiative.

Its Spill the Beans coffee blend shines a light on the importance of communication when it comes to looking after mental health and encourages people to chat over a cup.

Hot drink at Caber Coffee, the cafe that is pouring thousands of pounds into Mental Health Aberdeen.
Caber Coffee is pouring thousands of pounds into Mental Health Aberdeen. Image: Granite PR

With £8 from every case of eight bags sold donated to Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA), Caber is helping to provide valuable resources including counselling services and educational programmes.

The fundraising initiative was launched in September 2021.

It has been boosted by the support of a growing band of customers.

These include Serco NorthLink Ferries, which earlier this year took the reduced caffeine Spill the Beans blend on board for passengers to enjoy on journeys between Aberdeen and the Northern Isles.

The demand for mental health services is huge and complex.”

Caber managing director Findlay Leask said: “From the start, customers were quick to lend their support to the Spill the Beans project. We are grateful they continue to do so and in growing numbers.

“The demand for mental health services is huge and complex. It’s important to not only make sure conversations are made possible by highlighting the need for communication, but also by doing something practical to ensure avenues which deliver help, such as MHA, are bolstered.”

Barista work at Caber Coffee.
Image: Granite PR

MHA chief executive Graeme Kinghorn said: “Everything MHA does has a local aspect to it. We are a local charity, support people in the local community, and engage with local businesses and organisations.

“A mentally healthy workforce is essential for a thriving local economy.

“Spill the Beans is a perfect example of how vital resources can be channelled into support services by a proactive, compassionate local business that obviously cares about others.

“MHA is proud to be associated with Caber Coffee and its endeavours.”

Caber, launched in 1988, employs 10 people and works with clients in sectors including contract catering and hospitality.

The Holburn Street-based firm runs what is believed to be the UK’s most northerly barista training centre, launched seven years ago. It has also worked with schools, providing equipment and valuable know-how to help them deliver training for SQA barista qualifications.

More from Local Business

Dough and Co on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sweet taste of success: Aberdeen's Dough and Co sells 10,000 doughnuts in just THREE…
2
l-r Bank of England agent for Scotland Will Dowson, IoD Aberdeen and Grampian chairwoman Sarah Downs; Africulture Network chairwoman Mavis Anagboso, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey; RGU principal and vice-chancellor Steve Olivier and RGU energy transition director Paul de Leeuw.
Aberdeen audience hears from UK's monetary policy chief
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home closed by staffing issues could find new use as a hotel
Fees will rise at low turnover carpark in Elgin. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin parking charge doubles - with an end to the 50p minimum - as…
Glentarff House will be used to help tackle an affordable homes problem
Old canal-side inn will help tackle Fort Augustus affordable housing issue
Isle of Harris Distillery. Photo: Jane Hobson/Shutterstock
Whisky Galore (for approximately five hours): New Harris dram flies off the shelves
Fort William town centre.
Buses and bypasses set to be hot topics at Fort William town centre masterplan…
Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.
Changes to Elgin's Maryhill Group medical practice, new life for disused Alves church and…
an artist impression of the new clubhouse at Royal Dornoch.
'A legacy for generations to come': Green light for £14m Royal Dornoch clubhouse delayed…
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…

Conversation