Caber Coffee hits £6,000 mental health charity milestone

Caber Coffee, the Aberdeen-based wholesaler of freshly roasted coffee and beans, among other products and services, has hit a charity fundraising milestone.

The business has served up more than £6,000 to a local good cause during the past two years, thanks to its Spill the Beans initiative.

Its Spill the Beans coffee blend shines a light on the importance of communication when it comes to looking after mental health and encourages people to chat over a cup.

With £8 from every case of eight bags sold donated to Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA), Caber is helping to provide valuable resources including counselling services and educational programmes.

The fundraising initiative was launched in September 2021.

It has been boosted by the support of a growing band of customers.

These include Serco NorthLink Ferries, which earlier this year took the reduced caffeine Spill the Beans blend on board for passengers to enjoy on journeys between Aberdeen and the Northern Isles.

Caber managing director Findlay Leask said: “From the start, customers were quick to lend their support to the Spill the Beans project. We are grateful they continue to do so and in growing numbers.

“The demand for mental health services is huge and complex. It’s important to not only make sure conversations are made possible by highlighting the need for communication, but also by doing something practical to ensure avenues which deliver help, such as MHA, are bolstered.”

MHA chief executive Graeme Kinghorn said: “Everything MHA does has a local aspect to it. We are a local charity, support people in the local community, and engage with local businesses and organisations.

“A mentally healthy workforce is essential for a thriving local economy.

“Spill the Beans is a perfect example of how vital resources can be channelled into support services by a proactive, compassionate local business that obviously cares about others.

“MHA is proud to be associated with Caber Coffee and its endeavours.”

Caber, launched in 1988, employs 10 people and works with clients in sectors including contract catering and hospitality.

The Holburn Street-based firm runs what is believed to be the UK’s most northerly barista training centre, launched seven years ago. It has also worked with schools, providing equipment and valuable know-how to help them deliver training for SQA barista qualifications.