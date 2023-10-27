Fan view: Aberdeen v PAOK proves any benefits from VAR are being outweighed by continued senseless errors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Aberdeen v PAOK proves any benefits from VAR are being outweighed by continued senseless errors

Read Chris Crighton's response to last night's 3-2 loss - "Had we known then what we know now about VAR, perhaps we would have settled for swallowing decisions which, though bad, could at least be explained."

Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie has a penalty appeal waved away against PAOK, in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Chris Crighton

Given the arithmetic of the group table, Aberdeen’s chances of qualifying for the Europa Conference League knock-out phase would have been slim even had they held on to their lead against PAOK last night. So this should not be taken as griping over a major opportunity lost…

A simple fact: Jack MacKenzie was fouled in the PAOK penalty area. That a spot-kick was not awarded for it is a truly extraordinary thing.

It is understandable that the on-field referee did not fully appreciate the nature of the kick on the Aberdeen full-back as he and Vieirinha chased the ball at full pelt.

From his angle it could easily have appeared to be a tangle of legs, or even that MacKenzie had manufactured it in the hope of buying a penalty at a pivotal moment.

But immediately it was apparent, from numerous corroborating replays, that the PAOK captain’s foot had kicked Mackenzie’s from under him.

The VAR team had clear and copious resource available to ensure that the official’s inadvertent mistake did not go uncorrected. That they failed to do so is unfathomable.

That they pulled up a far more obscure offence by Slobodan Rubezic in the last phase of the match was merely a final insult.

Used properly, VAR has the potential to improve the game significantly. Long and loud were the pleas for it to brought into a sport which lagged behind so many in its harnessing of technology, despite its huge advantages of prominence and wealth.

But it cannot be said that it has yet reached the point of overcoming human incompetence.

If anything, whatever advantages it is bringing are being outweighed by the anger of a theoretically foolproof system continuing to produce senseless errors.

Had we known then what we know now, perhaps we would have settled for swallowing decisions which, though bad, could at least be explained.

 

