Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New dates for two postponed Aberdeen fixtures

Dons to face Livingston at Pittodrie before Christmas before making the trip to St Johnstone after the winter break.

By Paul Third
Pittodrie Stadium.
Pittodrie Stadium.

Two of Aberdeen’s postponed fixtures have been rescheduled.

The Dons’ home Premiership match against Livingston, which was postponed on Saturday due to Aberdeen’s involvement in the Viaplay Cup semi-final, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 20.

The scheduled trip to Perth to face St Johnstone on Sunday, December 17, which has also been postponed due to Aberdeen facing Rangers in the League Cup final at Hampden, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Both rescheduled matches will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Conversation