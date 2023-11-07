Craig Ewen looking for change in Keith’s fortunes after call-offs

Keith manager Craig Ewen is looking for a break in the weather after three weeks without a game and almost six weeks without a Saturday fixture at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons have played only eight Breedon Highland League matches, the fewest of any side in the division.

Torrential rain has led to the postponement of their last two home games against Rothes and Strathspey Thistle.

Keith, who face Lossiemouth this weekend at Grant Park, haven’t played since October 18.

With weekend fixtures being the most lucrative when it comes to generating revenue, not having had a game at Kynoch Park on a Saturday since September 23 also poses problems.

Manager Ewen said: “It’s been a long period without a home game on a Saturday.

“The club hasn’t had much opportunity to generate income and obviously we’ve still got expenses to pay.

Following this morning 10am pitch inspection todays match is postponed due to a water logged pitch @KeithFC v @RothesFC pic.twitter.com/Sr0HDx6VHA — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) October 28, 2023

“Hopefully we get a gap in the weather now and can get some games played.

“A dry spell would certainly be helpful. Last week the damage was done on Thursday and Friday where there was so much rain in a short period.

“We’re behind the other teams in terms of games played, but there’s not much we can do about it.”

Poor winter weather could worsen situation for Keith FC

Ewen also has concerns that Keith could end up facing a major backlog later in the season with the worst of the winter weather potentially still to come.

He added: “It’s not ideal because players are losing match fitness.

“It’s OK training, but it’s not the same as playing matches so that’s an issue.

“The bigger concern is probably further down the line if you end up having to play 20-odd games between January and the middle of the April.

“The thing is we haven’t reached the height of winter yet and if it’s a poor winter then we could be right up against it.

“Hopefully our games between now and Christmas time are on and then we’ll take it from there.”