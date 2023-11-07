Craig Ewen looking for change in Keith’s fortunes after call-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Craig Ewen looking for change in Keith’s fortunes after call-offs

The Maroons haven't played a game for three weeks.

By Callum Law
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's and Keith's Keiths Craig Ewen Pic by Chris Taken..............06/08/22
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's and Keith's Keiths Craig Ewen Pic by Chris Taken..............06/08/22

Keith manager Craig Ewen is looking for a break in the weather after three weeks without a game and almost six weeks without a Saturday fixture at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons have played only eight Breedon Highland League matches, the fewest of any side in the division.

Torrential rain has led to the postponement of their last two home games against Rothes and Strathspey Thistle.

Keith, who face Lossiemouth this weekend at Grant Park, haven’t played since October 18.

With weekend fixtures being the most lucrative when it comes to generating revenue, not having had a game at Kynoch Park on a Saturday since September 23 also poses problems.

Manager Ewen said: “It’s been a long period without a home game on a Saturday.

“The club hasn’t had much opportunity to generate income and obviously we’ve still got expenses to pay.

“Hopefully we get a gap in the weather now and can get some games played.

“A dry spell would certainly be helpful. Last week the damage was done on Thursday and Friday where there was so much rain in a short period.

“We’re behind the other teams in terms of games played, but there’s not much we can do about it.”

Poor winter weather could worsen situation for Keith FC

Ewen also has concerns that Keith could end up facing a major backlog later in the season with the worst of the winter weather potentially still to come.

He added: “It’s not ideal because players are losing match fitness.

“It’s OK training, but it’s not the same as playing matches so that’s an issue.

“The bigger concern is probably further down the line if you end up having to play 20-odd games between January and the middle of the April.

“The thing is we haven’t reached the height of winter yet and if it’s a poor winter then we could be right up against it.

“Hopefully our games between now and Christmas time are on and then we’ll take it from there.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Clach v Rothes, Nairn County v Turriff United and Banks o’ Dee v Fraserburgh highlights

