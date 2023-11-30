Aberdeen’s search for first Euro win of the season continues after frustrating 2-2 draw in freezing Finland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s search for first Euro win of the season continues after frustrating 2-2 draw in freezing Finland

£500,000 summer signing Pape Gueye was pitched in for his first competitive start against Helsinki but struggled to make an impression.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Richard Jensen celebrates Duk scoring to make it 2-2 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Richard Jensen celebrates Duk scoring to make it 2-2 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s frustrating search for a first European win this season continues after a game of extremes in Finland.

The Dons had to endure extreme temperatures as the mercury plummeted to -17C due to the wind chill factor and the snow fell in Helsinki.

Then there were also the extremes of a terrible opening 30 minutes from the Dons who froze at the Bolt Arena to trail 2-0.

However the Dons mounted a spirited comeback to secure a deserved draw in the  Europa Conference League Group G clash.

Ultimately though the Dons have now played seven games in Europe this season and have yet to secure a win.

Aberdeen now face a final group game against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie to avoid the ignominy of a whole Euro campaign without victory.

This draw maintains Aberdeen’s third-placed position in Group G on three points.

A tractor clears snow off the pitch during a delay in the second half at the Bolt Arena. Image: SNS

Braving the weather conditions was a further act of commitment from the 1,500 travelling Dons fans who had gone to great expense to travel to Finland so close to Christmas.

Conditions were so extreme the game was suspended for 10 minutes during the second half to allow ploughs to clear the surface of snow.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald celebrates scoring a goal to make it 2-1 against HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS

During the second half it was announced over the public address system that the game would be halted if Aberdeen fans didn’t stop throwing snow balls onto the pitch.

£500,000 signing in from the cold

In a major call boss Barry Robson took summer signing Pape Gueye in from the cold by handing him a competitive debut in Finland.

Senegalese striker Gueye has been a peripheral figure since signing from Belgian club KV Kortrijk in a £500,000 deal.

Despite that substantial outlay Gueye had played only 56 minutes during four substitute appearances for the Dons.

However Robson gave the 23=year-old striker the platform to shine in Finland.

Gueye’s selection was a shock move as leading striker Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler, who impressed against Rangers on his first start, both dropped to the bench.

While Sokler grabbed his chance to impress against Rangers, Gueye struggled to make a mark in Finland although the atrocious playing conditions did not help.

Gueye was replaced at half-time by Sokler.

Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye in action against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena. Image: SNS

Robson’s overhauls starting line-up

Robson also handed a first competitive start to 20-year-old defender Jack Milne.

Gueye and Milne’s selection were two of seven changes to the starting line-up that drew 1-1 with Rangers on Sunday.

The Dons cannot qualify from the Europa Conference League groups and in the build up to the match Robson was quick to shoot down suggestions it was a “dead rubber”.

There was £435,000 in Uefa prize money and two club coefficient points up for grabs for a win in Finland.

However this team selection is an indication that Robson’s focus was also on Sunday’s crunch Premiership clash at Hibs on Sunday.

HJK’s Bojan Radulovic and Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara in action at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki, FInland. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have struggled to balance European action with domestic commitments and are languishing ninth in the Premiership table.

The need to kick-start the league campaign was clear as Robson rung the changes in Finland.

Ripping up the team when the Dons are still searching for a first Euro win this season and a huge cash bonus was available needs to pay off.

We will see in Edinburgh at the weekend if it has.

A general view of the snow before the Europa Conference League group stage match between HJK Helsinki and Aberdeen at the Bolt Arena. Image: SNS

HJK Helsinki race into two goal lead

An opening goal came in the 15th minute when Hassane Bande turned sharply to break past Slobodan Rubezic who over committed too early.

Racing onto a Matti Peltola through-ball Bande broke into the box before smashing a vicious 15-yard drive beyond Roos.

Moments later the woodwork denied HJK Helsinki as Santeri Hostikka’s 20-yard shot cracked off the bar.

HJK Helsinki doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute when Hostikka was given the freedom of the Dons penalty area and waltzed his way to goal.

He stepped past Richard Jensen then fired a low drive beyond Roos.

<br />HJK’s Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara in action in the Europa Conference League at the Bolt Arena. Image: SNS

Magnificent MacDonald rocket

Aberdeen hit back with a sensational strike in the 41st minute as Angus MacDonald controlled a clearance with his left foot.

He then unleashed a magnificent 30-yard right footed rocket that crashed into the roof of the net. It is a contender for goal of the season.

Defender MacDonald has struggled to get game time this season.

That goal was a clear message as to his quality.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald during Europa Conference League group stage match against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena.

Aberdeen levelled in the 56th minute when Connor Barron’s corner was flicked on by Jensen.

Duk was well placed at the back post to nod in from four yards.

It was a complete turnaround in fortunes after an opening 30 minutes when the Dons struggled.

HJK Helsinki came close in the 76th minute when a cut-back from Bojan Radulovic found Perparim Hetemaj in space.

With the goal beckoning Hetmaj leant back and forced his 15 yard shot over.

In the 78th minute substitute Jamie McGrath curled a 25 yard free-kick beyond the defensive wall but keeper Niki Maenpaa saved.

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 7; Rubezic 6, MacDonald 7, Jensen 6; Milne 6 (Devlin 75), Polvara 6, Barron 7, Duncan 5 (McGrath 46), Hayes 6 ; Gueye 4 (Sokler 46), Duk (Miovski 75).

Subs not used: Doohan, Shinnie, Gartenmann, Clarkson, McGarry, Williams, Dadia, Marshall

HJK HELSINKI (3-4-3): Maenpaa 6; Halme 6 (Olusanya 740, Tenho 7, Haime 6; Soiri 7, Lingman 7, Kanellopoulos 6, Keeskinen 6; Hostikka 7 (Raitala 68), Radulovic 6, Bande 7 (Ollila 68).

Subs not used: Ost, Hamalainen, Toivio, Da Graca, Flip, Paanen, Kouassivi-Benissan, , Tanaka

Referee: Genc Nuza (Kosovo)

Man-of-the-match: Connor Barron (Aberdeen)

