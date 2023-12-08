Derek McInnes: Calls for Aberdeen manager Barry Robson to go are ridiculous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Derek McInnes: Calls for Aberdeen manager Barry Robson to go are ridiculous

Former Dons boss backs under-fire Robson to turn club's fortunes around.

By Paul Third
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes guided his side to a 1-0 win at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes guided his side to a 1-0 win at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has labelled the calls from Dons fans for Barry Robson to go as ridiculous.

The Dons are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership after their 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

A section of the home support reacted with fury following David Watson’s injury-time goal for McInnes’ side.

McInnes understands the frustration at results this season but believes Robson has earned more time following his fine results as interim boss last season.

He said: “Barry has done a good job here. He is in good hands here and he will be absolutely fine.

“We all need results. We have already seen four people lose their jobs.

“For me, it is ridiculous to even think that. He has done so well. He is a young manager and did terrific last season.

“There has been a lot of investment and there are a lot of good players in that Aberdeen team.

“Many will be realising what it takes and the demands on players here.”

Former Dons boss McInnes brought Robson on to the coaching staff at Pittodrie following the midfielder’s retirement in 2016 and has backed the Aberdeen manager to turn the club’s fortunes around.

McInnes said: “Barry has done well before and will continue to do well.

“Unfortunately for him, me and every other manager out there it comes with the territory.

“If you don’t win games you come under scrutiny.

“He has a good enough squad and he is a good enough manager to come through this to get the team going again.”

Robson understands fans’ frustration

While McInnes knows the pressure and expectation which comes with managing at Pittodrie, Robson also understands why fans vented their fury towards him and his players at full-time on Wednesday.

The Dons boss said: “The fans are right and they are frustrated.

“I’ve went through a lot of tough times here and there has been a lot of hard games and tough times but I see the players and how hard they train.

“We’ve built a whole new squad and there’s still a lot of work to be done with the people who are here. There’s a lot of improvement in them still to get.

“We will stick to our principles but we need to be more clinical at one end and keep the back door shut at the other end.

“We didn’t trouble Kilmarnock enough and at home we should be performing better than that.”

‘We need to be better’

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson felt the wrath of the Dons support following their defeat to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Robson knows his side has to bounce back immediately when Hearts make the trip north on Saturday.

The Jambos are third in the division and have a 10 point lead on the Dons having played a game more than Robson’s side.

With four of the next five league games at Pittodrie the Dons boss knows his side has to make home advantage count.

Robson said: “If you win games obviously you move up the table. We’ve got a run of home games but that doesn’t mean it will be easy.

“Every game is hard in this league. You need to put everything into it and that’s what we’re focused on.

“We need to be better and we need to pick up points at home.

“The fans want points on the board and want to get up the league.

“We know that and that’s why we at the weekend we need to put points on the board.

“We expect to win at home and we need to start picking up points. The message is clear to the players and the one positive is having a quick turnaround against Hearts on Saturday.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Stefan Gartenmann during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium, on December 6, 2023. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann insists the players are to blame for club's poor run
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes guided his side to a 1-0 win at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Image: SNS
Referee confirmed for Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup final against Rangers
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes guided his side to a 1-0 win at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Image: SNS
Aberdeen head of recruitment Jordan Miles wanted by Leeds United
Stefan Gartenmann during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium, on December 6, 2023. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Ref Watch: Why did VAR not send whistler to check Marley…
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes guided his side to a 1-0 win at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Another game to delete from the memory banks
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes guided his side to a 1-0 win at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says Dons fans were entitled to boo after Kilmarnock defeat
4
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes guided his side to a 1-0 win at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Image: SNS
Aberdeen left stunned by late Kilmarnock winner at Pittodrie
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lying on the ground with his head in his hands
Sean Wallace: Why December will be make or break for Aberdeen's season
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a Premiership match against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says League Cup final places at stake for his players
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes guided his side to a 1-0 win at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin focused on improving the Dons' defensive record

Conversation