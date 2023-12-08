Derek McInnes: Calls for Aberdeen manager Barry Robson to go are ridiculous

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has labelled the calls from Dons fans for Barry Robson to go as ridiculous.

The Dons are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership after their 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

A section of the home support reacted with fury following David Watson’s injury-time goal for McInnes’ side.

McInnes understands the frustration at results this season but believes Robson has earned more time following his fine results as interim boss last season.

He said: “Barry has done a good job here. He is in good hands here and he will be absolutely fine.

“We all need results. We have already seen four people lose their jobs.

“For me, it is ridiculous to even think that. He has done so well. He is a young manager and did terrific last season.

“There has been a lot of investment and there are a lot of good players in that Aberdeen team.

“Many will be realising what it takes and the demands on players here.”

Former Dons boss McInnes brought Robson on to the coaching staff at Pittodrie following the midfielder’s retirement in 2016 and has backed the Aberdeen manager to turn the club’s fortunes around.

McInnes said: “Barry has done well before and will continue to do well.

“Unfortunately for him, me and every other manager out there it comes with the territory.

“If you don’t win games you come under scrutiny.

“He has a good enough squad and he is a good enough manager to come through this to get the team going again.”

Robson understands fans’ frustration

While McInnes knows the pressure and expectation which comes with managing at Pittodrie, Robson also understands why fans vented their fury towards him and his players at full-time on Wednesday.

The Dons boss said: “The fans are right and they are frustrated.

“I’ve went through a lot of tough times here and there has been a lot of hard games and tough times but I see the players and how hard they train.

“We’ve built a whole new squad and there’s still a lot of work to be done with the people who are here. There’s a lot of improvement in them still to get.

“We will stick to our principles but we need to be more clinical at one end and keep the back door shut at the other end.

“We didn’t trouble Kilmarnock enough and at home we should be performing better than that.”

‘We need to be better’

Robson knows his side has to bounce back immediately when Hearts make the trip north on Saturday.

The Jambos are third in the division and have a 10 point lead on the Dons having played a game more than Robson’s side.

With four of the next five league games at Pittodrie the Dons boss knows his side has to make home advantage count.

Robson said: “If you win games obviously you move up the table. We’ve got a run of home games but that doesn’t mean it will be easy.

“Every game is hard in this league. You need to put everything into it and that’s what we’re focused on.

“We need to be better and we need to pick up points at home.

“The fans want points on the board and want to get up the league.

“We know that and that’s why we at the weekend we need to put points on the board.

“We expect to win at home and we need to start picking up points. The message is clear to the players and the one positive is having a quick turnaround against Hearts on Saturday.”