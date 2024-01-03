Ref Watch: Did Matthew MacDermid get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s 3-0 win at Ross County?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Did Matthew MacDermid get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s 3-0 win at Ross County?

The Staggies ended the match with 10 men after Jack Baldwin was sent off.

By Finlay Elder
Ross County's Jack Baldwin is shown a red card in the match against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County's Jack Baldwin is shown a red card in the match against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen travelled to Dingwall to face Ross County in the final game before the January break.

A win was crucial for under pressure Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. A different formation and far more pleasing performance from the players resulted in a 3-0 victory for the Dons.

The referee for this match was Matthew MacDermid, being assisted on VAR by Nick Walsh. How did the referee and his officiating team get on?

The first game of 2024 started brightly for the away team with Jamie McGrath scoring a double.

Both goals were completely clean from a refereeing perspective with the Dons taking a two goal lead into the break.

The visitors thought they had killed the game off when skipper Graeme Shinnie went on a solo run before calmly slotting past Ross Laidlaw.

He held off several players before nutmegging another to send the away end into raptures.

Referee Matthew MacDermid talks to Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic.  

The celebrations were cut short as Leighton Clarkson was offside in the build up.

It was a clear offside but the assistant referee followed the correct protocol by allowing play to finish.

Things went from bad to worse for the home team when captain Jack Baldwin again saw red against the Dons.

Having been sent off in the previous meeting in Dingwall in the League Cup quarter-final, he was once again given his marching orders.

His first booking was for taking out Bojan Miovski at the halfway line during the first half, which was a clear booking. The North Macedonian cleverly flicked the ball past him, knowing the contact was coming.

His second was for wiping out substitute Ester Sokler as he ran through on goal.

After an aerial challenge was excellently won by Ryan Duncan, the ball fell towards the path of Sokler.

A short foot race commenced with the Slovenian winning and the referee awarding a penalty and second yellow for Baldwin.

It was a clear foul, one of the clearest you’ll ever see, and Baldwin had removed his captain’s armband before the referee had even shown a card.

Jack Baldwin is booked by referee Matthew MacDermid. Image: Shutterstock. 

However, there was to be some added drama as Baldwin awaited a VAR check on the foul.

At the time I thought the foul had taken place just outside the box. However, with the speed of both players it was difficult to see where the initial contact took place.

A VAR check would confirm a free kick was to be awarded, meaning Baldwin would also have his caution changed.

This was not a positive thing for the Staggies skipper as the ‘double jeopardy’ rule was no longer valid, meaning the caution was upgraded to a straight red.

It was a last man challenge and it certainly warranted the upgrade.

Overall, I thought the referee had a pretty decent game. There were some soft fouls but they appear to be the new standard.

His yellow cards were all spot on and he managed the game pretty well.

The only major decision he got wrong was the penalty, which was rightly and efficiently corrected by VAR.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

‘Fingers crossed this is a turning point’: Aberdeen fans react to 3-0 victory at Ross County with Connor Barron singled out for praise

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Policeman, teacher and now Aberdeen Women manager: Clint Lancaster's journey to the Dons
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson congratulates Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: A new formation for a new year provides instant success
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
'Fingers crossed this is a turning point': Aberdeen fans react to 3-0 victory at…
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson delighted as Aberdeen bounce back from St Mirren setback with 3-0 victory…
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen kick off 2024 by getting back to winning ways with emphatic 3-0 victory…
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock
Analysis: Switch of formation pays off for Barry Robson as Aberdeen head into break…
Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and Lewis Ferguson, right.
Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes always felt Lewis Ferguson was destined for the top
Dons manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Willie Miller: Only wins can ease the pressure at Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Defeat in Dingwall could have huge ramifications for Barry Robson