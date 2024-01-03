Revealed: The 6 famous people you didn’t know went to school in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Revealed: The 6 famous people you didn’t know went to school in the Highlands

From actors to singers to explorers to chefs, the Highlands has produced many talented people.

Six famous faces who went to school in the Highlands. Image: DC Thomson/Wild Soul Photography.
By Ross Hempseed

While the Highlands features stunning landscapes and scenic views, you may not know the wealth of talent originating from the region.

Known for its scenery, the Highlands has become a magnet for millions of visitors each year including famous faces craving the peace and tranquillity they offer.

Oscar-winning actress, Tilda Swinton last year bought a beach-front property in Nairn and until recently musician Bob Dylan owned a Highland estate in Nethy Bridge.

Other big names with connections to the Highlands include Hollywood actress Karen Gillan, who was born in Inverness and went to Charleston Academy.

But here are six famous people you may not know attended school in the Highlands.

Julie fowlis who comes from the Highlands.
Julie Fowlis. Image: Wild Soul Photography.

Julie Fowlis

Educated at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), Julie Fowlis graduated in 2011 before becoming well-known for the song Touch the Sky, the lead song from the Pixar movie, Brave.

Originally from North Uist, she primarily performs in Gaelic and is an advocate for the retention of the ancient language in popular culture.

In 2013, she was named UHI Alumnus of the Year. She currently lives in Dingwall with her family and continues to perform music.

Carol Kirkwood. Image Jude Edginton/BBC.

Carol Kirkwood

The well-known friendly face that delivers either good or bad news depending on the weather, Carol Kirkwood was born in the village of Morar near Mallaig.

She attended school at Lochaber High School in Fort William before becoming a staple on BBC morning shows, including BBC Breakfast and Victoria Derbyshire.

She has also appeared on several shows, including Would I Lie to You and finished 13th on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

She recently got married.

James Augustus Grant

A more obscure name on the list is James Augustus Grant who attended Nairn Academy. His claim to fame?

He was an explorer who helped discover the source of Africa’s most important river, alongside John Hanning Speke in 1860.

During the expedition, Grant carried out several investigations that contributed to a better understanding of East Africa.

In 1864 he published a supplementary to Speke’s account of their journey, A Walk Across Africa, in which he detailed “the ordinary life and pursuits, the habits and feelings of the natives”.

He returned from Africa but not before a brush with death from a serious illness which he described in his journals and could be the first case of Buruli ulcer.

Tom Kitchin, michelin starred chef.
Tom Kitchin. Image: Marc Millar.

Tom Kitchin

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin has built a culinary empire since graduating from UHI, working at the famous Gleneagles Hotel before opening his own establishments.

These include his flagship restaurant, The Kitchin, as well as the Scran & Scallie and KORA.

Just six months after opening The Kitchin in 2007, it was awarded a Michelin star, making him Scotland’s youngest Michelin star chef proprietor at just 29 years old.

He is known for his unique cooking style, combining French techniques with seasonal Scottish ingredients.

Jane Elizabeth Waterston

Another obscure one. Jane Waterston attended Inverness Royal Academy and so travelled out to Africa, inspired by Dr David Livingstone.

She trained as a missionary and physician and was the first female physician in Southern Africa.

There she resided in Cape Town, where she went into private practice and was known as “the mother of activity”, for her tireless work helping those in need.

In 1925, she became the second woman to be made a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland. She died in Cape Town in 1932.

Jimmy Yuill, actor hailing from the Highlands.
Jimmy Yuill. Image: Trevor Martin.

Jimmy Yuill

Actor Jimmy Yuill may not have the most notable name but has been working steadily in the industry since 1977.

Having attended Golspie High School, he became a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and is a frequent cast member in Kenneth Barnaugh films.

His most recent role was in the 2018 film All in Time but has also appeared in Frankenstein (1994) and As You Get It (2006).

He is also known for his role as DI Doug Kersey in all five series of Wycliffe from 1994 to 1998, based on W. J. Burley’s novels about DS Charles Wycliffe.

Conversation