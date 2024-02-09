Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan lifts lid on Salford City appendix surgery shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan lifts lid on Salford City appendix surgery shock

Ex-Don McLennan also scored his first goal for the English League Two club a minute after dislocating his shoulder.

By Sean Wallace
Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan - now at Salford City. Image:. Salford City.
Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan - now at Salford City. Image:. Salford City,

Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan has revealed he underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix earlier this season.

The 24-year-old, now at Salford City, was advised by a club physio to get scanned after suffering from stomach pain.

McLennan underwent an appendectomy the day after the scans.

He admits the diagnosis and surgery came “out of the blue” after a strong start to his career with the English League Two club.

The Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate was ruled out for two months but is now back to full fitness.

McLennan’s surgery setback came just a month after suffering a dislocated shoulder – only 60 seconds before scoring his first-ever goal for Salford!

The Peterhead-born winger dislocated his shoulder in a 2-2 Carabao Cup draw with Preston North End on August 8 last year.

Within a minute of returning to action, he scored… and went on to net a double.

Salford City winger Connor McLennan in action for the English League One club. Image:. Salford City.
Salford City winger Connor McLennan in action for the English League One club. Image:. Salford City. 

McLennan said: “I had a decent start to the season, but began to get stomach cramps and it ended up being appendicitis.

“I had to get an operation which kept me out for the best part of two months.

“That was out of the blue.

“It was all really quick – the stomach cramps were coming on and off. It wasn’t agony so I just brushed it aside.

“Then I was struggling at training one day and told the physio.

“He said to get it scanned to clear it up and see what the problem is.

“It just so happened one of my team-mates had it (appendicitis) as well about two months before.

“It was within a week of having the sore stomach to getting scanned.

“The operation was the next day after I got the scan.

“All of a sudden I was in for an operation and was then out for two months, which hindered me quite a bit.

“Everything went well and I was back running four weeks later.

“I have been in good health otherwise. I feel fit again.”

Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan - now at Salford City. Image:. Salford City.
Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan – now at Salford City. Image:. Salford City.

Scoring 60 seconds after suffering dislocated shoulder

McLennan signed for Salford City last summer on an initial one-year deal following his exit from Aberdeen.

The winger had spent the 2022-23 season on loan at St Johnstone during the final year of his Pittodrie contract.

He was not offered a new deal by Aberdeen.

That ended 15 years at Pittodrie for the youth system graduate, who made 107 appearances for the Dons.

McLennan made an immediate impact at Salford when scoring a double in his first start, against Preston.

He fired in the opener in the 2-2 draw less than a minute after having a dislocated shoulder popped back in by a club physio.

Salford would win the tie 4-2 on penalties.

Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan in action for Salford City. Image:. Salford City.
Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan in action for Salford City. Image:. Salford City.

He said: “I dislocated my shoulder against Preston in the cup.

“I was off the pitch to get treatment for that and the physio managed to pop it back in.

“Then a minute after going back on the pitch, I scored.

“I scored later on in that game as well and we went on to win that tie on penalties.

“I think it happened in a tug or something with a defender.

“These things happen. I wouldn’t say I’m used to it, but I can get on with it.”

Identical incident with Aberdeen

Bizarrely McLennan has suffered a dislocated shoulder, and scored, in debut starts for both of his permanent clubs.

He suffered the same in a 4-1 defeat of St Mirren on October 6, 2018.

Aberdeen’s Connor McLennan scores on his first start to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

He said: “A dislocated shoulder actually happened in my first start for Aberdeen against St Mirren.

“I scored in that game as well!”

