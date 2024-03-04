Fan view: Scottish Cup tie now represents a significant day in Aberdeen’s recent history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Scottish Cup tie now represents a significant day in Aberdeen’s recent history

Chris Crighton believes the upcoming clash against Kilmarnock could be a turning point for the Dons - or the moment a fragile squad is shattered into pieces.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock speaks to referee Nick Walsh following the 2-1 defeat against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

It takes a lot to engender disbelief in an Aberdeen fan these days, but as they watched all three points evaporate within 30 live seconds in the depths of stoppage time, they may have ruefully wondered what else can go wrong in this hellish season.

Alarmingly, however, the answer is plenty – and the worst of all. On current form, there can be no doubt that this squad is on the road to the drop.

One way or the other, Saturday is likely to prove a significant day in Aberdeen’s recent history.

It will either be the moment when an already fragile squad shattered into pieces small enough to slide through the relegation drain, or the galvanising experience which fuelled them on the drive to mid-table sanctuary.

Time alone will tell, but the signs aren’t great. No fewer than 11 of the squad have experienced relegation in the past six years, most with slumping clubs considered too good or too established for it; their manager self-identifies as a specialist in the situation but displays barely the minimum knowledge of his own players or their opponents.

St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

It is worth noting that it is less than five weeks since Dave Cormack described the league position to which Barry Robson had led his team as “unacceptable”. That position was eighth, with games in hand which could have converted that to fifth.

So what is it now? “Awful,” certainly. “Baffling,” maybe.

But then again perhaps not for those who have been paying attention.

Last summer’s recruitment always looked poor in a number of key respects, and now teeters on the brink of being ruinous.

Not for the transfer gurus involved, of course, but demonstrably for those left trying to fathom a cohesive recipe out of their supermarket sweep.

Ultimately, perhaps, for the entire club itself.

