Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin linked with Aberdeen job

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has emerged as a contender for the vacant Aberdeen job.

The 46-year-old came close to winning the Allsvenskan championship last season, but had to settle for being runner-up as Malmo clinched the title on the final day of the season.

The Swede, who was also been linked with English club Sunderland in December, is reportedly on the shortlist of candidates to take charge at Pittodrie, but Elfsborg say there has been no approach from the Dons.

Thelin is expected to leave Swedish football for a new challenge in the near future and Aberdeen could be ready to offer him a new challenge.

Aberdeen are casting the net far and wide as they home in on a new manager to replace Barry Robson, and Thelin, who was a candidate 12 months ago, remains of interest to the Dons board.

But with the club facing a tense fight to avoid finishing in the relegation play-off position, Swede Thelin’s lack of experience in the British game is a concern for the Dons.

The pressure is on Dons chairman Dave Cormack to get the next appointment right after his three managerial appointments in the last three seasons – as well as the sudden departure of Neil Warnock on Saturday.

Warnock was named interim manager for the rest of the season, but his tenure lasted just 33 days as he stepped down following the 3-1 win against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has also been heavily touted for the post, but it is understood enticing him from the Northern Irish FA would required a significant compensation.

The former Brechin City manager has four years remaining on his current deal with the Northern Irish international team.