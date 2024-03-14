Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup date confirmed as Dons plea for 50-50 split of tickets REJECTED

Aberdeen have been denied a 50-50 split of tickets for next month’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden.

The Scottish FA has confirmed the Dons will face the Hoops at Hampden on Saturday April 20 with a 12.30pm kick-off.

The game will be televised live on both Viaplay and BBC Scotland.

The other semi-final between Hearts and Rangers will take place the following day with a 3pm kick-off and will be live on Viaplay.

Hearts and Rangers will get an initial ticket allocation of 21,000 tickets to sell to their fans for the Sunday semi-final.

However the Dons’ allocation for their semi-final against Celtic will be only up to 19,000 tickets.

Frustration at allocation

A Dons statement read: “The club requested the opportunity to sell up to 50% of the tickets, with any unsold tickets by an agreed date being allocated to our opponents.

“Disappointingly, this has once again been declined based primarily on historical ticket sales at this stage of the competition.

“As a result, the Aberdeen allocation for this match will be for up to 19,000 tickets, almost identical to the Viaplay Cup final in December, split between the South Stand and West Stand, depending on demand.

“The vast majority of our allocation will be priced at £30 for adults with concession tickets available for over-65s and under-16s priced from £15.

“Full ticket information including the on-sale process for the match will be released in the next few days.”