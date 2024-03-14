Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup date confirmed as Dons plea for 50-50 split of tickets REJECTED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup date confirmed as Dons plea for 50-50 split of tickets REJECTED

The Dons said they were "disappointed" after being denied an even share of briefs for the Hampden showdown with the Hoops.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers in December. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen have been denied a 50-50 split of tickets for next month’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden.

The Scottish FA has confirmed the Dons will face the Hoops at Hampden on Saturday April 20 with a 12.30pm kick-off.

The game will be televised live on both Viaplay and BBC Scotland.

The other semi-final between Hearts and Rangers will take place the following day with a 3pm kick-off and will be live on Viaplay.

Hearts and Rangers will get an initial ticket allocation of 21,000 tickets to sell to their fans for the Sunday semi-final.

However the Dons’ allocation for their semi-final against Celtic will be only up to 19,000 tickets.

There will be up to 19,000 Aberdeen fans at next month’s Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS. 

Frustration at allocation

A Dons statement read: “The club requested the opportunity to sell up to 50% of the tickets, with any unsold tickets by an agreed date being allocated to our opponents.

“Disappointingly, this has once again been declined based primarily on historical ticket sales at this stage of the competition.

“As a result, the Aberdeen allocation for this match will be for up to 19,000 tickets, almost identical to the Viaplay Cup final in December, split between the South Stand and West Stand, depending on demand.

“The vast majority of our allocation will be priced at £30 for adults with concession tickets available for over-65s and under-16s priced from £15.

“Full ticket information including the on-sale process for the match will be released in the next few days.”

