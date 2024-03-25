Michael O’Neill focused on Northern Ireland as links with Aberdeen continue

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill insists he remains focused on his job with the national team amid links with the vacant managerial position at Aberdeen.

The Dons’ search for a new manager continues with the club hoping to make an appointment this week.

O’Neill has been linked with the post and the 54 year-old has stopped short of ruling himself out of the race for the Pittodrie hot-seat.

However, with four years remaining on his current deal O’Neill, speaking at Hampden ahead of tomorrow’s international friendly against Scotland, says improving Northern Ireland’s results are his focus.

He said: “I’ve said all along, when you commit to a contract it doesn’t mean that you’ll see it out, but it means there’s commitment on both sides, which there is from myself and the IFA (Irish Football Association).

“When I left my initial contract to go to Stoke City, the IFA had to be compensated for that, which they were.

“Everyone was happy with that arrangement. Who’s to say that won’t happen again?

“But at this minute in time, I have to focus on the job that I’m in and I have to do a good job. I’m 12 months into it, and I need to win more games than I’ve won in the 12 months and that’s where my focus is.”

O’Neill, who was a spectator at the Dons’ 2-1 defeat at St Mirren earlier this month, believes his scouting trip to watch Saints’ Irish players is behind him being linked with a move to Pittodrie.

He said: “This is something that is probably a result of me living in Scotland and me recently going to the St Mirren game.

“When I left Aberdeen were winning 1-0, when I got to the car they’d been beaten 2-1. I had nothing to do with that, either.”