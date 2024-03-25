Michael O’Neill focused on Northern Ireland as links with Aberdeen continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael O’Neill focused on Northern Ireland as links with Aberdeen continue

Northern Ireland boss has been linked with the vacant post at Pittodrie but insists his all his attention is on Tuesday's international friendly against Scotland at Hampden

By Paul Third
Northern Ireland Head Coach Michael O'Neil during a Northern Ireland press conference at Hampden. Image: SNS
Northern Ireland Head Coach Michael O'Neil during a Northern Ireland press conference at Hampden. Image: SNS

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill insists he remains focused on his job with the national team amid links with the vacant managerial position at Aberdeen.

The Dons’ search for a new manager continues with the club hoping to make an appointment this week.

O’Neill has been linked with the post and the 54 year-old has stopped short of ruling himself out of the race for the Pittodrie hot-seat.

However, with four years remaining on his current deal O’Neill, speaking at Hampden ahead of tomorrow’s international friendly against Scotland, says improving Northern Ireland’s results are his focus.

He said: “I’ve said all along, when you commit to a contract it doesn’t mean that you’ll see it out, but it means there’s commitment on both sides, which there is from myself and the IFA (Irish Football Association).

“When I left my initial contract to go to Stoke City, the IFA had to be compensated for that, which they were.

“Everyone was happy with that arrangement. Who’s to say that won’t happen again?

“But at this minute in time, I have to focus on the job that I’m in and I have to do a good job. I’m 12 months into it, and I need to win more games than I’ve won in the 12 months and that’s where my focus is.”

O’Neill, who was a spectator at the Dons’ 2-1 defeat at St Mirren earlier this month, believes his scouting trip to watch Saints’ Irish players is behind him being linked with a move to Pittodrie.

He said: “This is something that is probably a result of me living in Scotland and me recently going to the St Mirren game.

“When I left Aberdeen were winning 1-0, when I got to the car they’d been beaten 2-1. I had nothing to do with that, either.”

