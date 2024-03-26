Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill coy on Aberdeen speculation following 1-0 win against Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill coy on Aberdeen speculation following 1-0 win against Scotland

O'Neill was asked if he would be back at Hampden for Aberdeen's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on April 20.

By Danny Law
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has played down speculation linking him with the Aberdeen vacancy following his side’s 1-0 win against Scotland.

The 54-year-old has been linked with the vacancy with the Dons aiming to appoint a new boss before Saturday’s visit of Ross County.

O’Neill is in his second spell as Northern Ireland manager after returning to the country in December 2022 on a five-and-a-half year contract.

In an interview with Viaplay after the game, O’Neill was asked about the speculation linking him to the Dons job.

He said: “I think we had this conversation yesterday.

“It hasn’t changed since the answer yesterday.

“I’m going to enjoy tonight with the lads.

“We had a great week and we look forward to meeting the boys again in June.”

Michael O’Neill guided Northern Ireland to a 1-0 win against Scotland. Image: SNS. 

When asked in a later press conference if he would be back at Hampden for Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on April 20, he said: “No, I don’t intend to. The speculation is created by you guys and I am not even thinking about it at this moment in time. I might come and watch the game but that will probably be it.”

When asked on Monday in his pre-match press conference about being linked with the Dons vacancy, he said: “This is something that is probably a result of me living in Scotland and me recently going to the St Mirren game.

“When I left Aberdeen were winning 1-0, when I got to the car they’d been beaten 2-1. I had nothing to do with that, either.”

Speaking about a potential return to club football, the former Stoke City boss added: “I’ve said all along, when you commit to a contract it doesn’t mean that you’ll see it out, but it means there’s commitment on both sides, which there is from myself and the IFA (Irish Football Association).

“When I left my initial contract to go to Stoke City, the IFA had to be compensated for that, which they were.

“Everyone was happy with that arrangement. Who’s to say that won’t happen again?

“But at this minute in time, I have to focus on the job that I’m in and I have to do a good job. I’m 12 months into it, and I need to win more games than I’ve won in the 12 months and that’s where my focus is.”

