Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill coy on Aberdeen speculation following 1-0 win against Scotland

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has played down speculation linking him with the Aberdeen vacancy following his side’s 1-0 win against Scotland.

The 54-year-old has been linked with the vacancy with the Dons aiming to appoint a new boss before Saturday’s visit of Ross County.

O’Neill is in his second spell as Northern Ireland manager after returning to the country in December 2022 on a five-and-a-half year contract.

In an interview with Viaplay after the game, O’Neill was asked about the speculation linking him to the Dons job.

He said: “I think we had this conversation yesterday.

“It hasn’t changed since the answer yesterday.

“I’m going to enjoy tonight with the lads.

“We had a great week and we look forward to meeting the boys again in June.”

When asked in a later press conference if he would be back at Hampden for Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on April 20, he said: “No, I don’t intend to. The speculation is created by you guys and I am not even thinking about it at this moment in time. I might come and watch the game but that will probably be it.”

When asked on Monday in his pre-match press conference about being linked with the Dons vacancy, he said: “This is something that is probably a result of me living in Scotland and me recently going to the St Mirren game.

“When I left Aberdeen were winning 1-0, when I got to the car they’d been beaten 2-1. I had nothing to do with that, either.”

Speaking about a potential return to club football, the former Stoke City boss added: “I’ve said all along, when you commit to a contract it doesn’t mean that you’ll see it out, but it means there’s commitment on both sides, which there is from myself and the IFA (Irish Football Association).

“When I left my initial contract to go to Stoke City, the IFA had to be compensated for that, which they were.

“Everyone was happy with that arrangement. Who’s to say that won’t happen again?

“But at this minute in time, I have to focus on the job that I’m in and I have to do a good job. I’m 12 months into it, and I need to win more games than I’ve won in the 12 months and that’s where my focus is.”