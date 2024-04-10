Aberdeen in ‘not suitable for purpose’ VAR blast as they reveal officials made offside ‘guess’ to rule out goal at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen in ‘not suitable for purpose’ VAR blast as they reveal officials made offside ‘guess’ to rule out goal at Livingston

'We do not believe VAR is enhancing the game', Aberdeen said in a statement.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen players look dejected as the referee rules Bojan Miovski's goal at Livingston offside. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen players look dejected as the referee rules Bojan Miovski's goal at Livingston offside. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have labelled VAR in Scottish football “not suitable for the purpose in which it is intended”, claiming the Scottish FA have admitted officials made a “guess” to rule out Bojan Miovski’s late winner at Livingston.

Miovski’s last-gasp 92nd-minute scissors-kick finish was chalked off after VAR official Matthew MacDermid informed on-field referee Graham Grainger Dons defender Angus MacDonald had been offside from a free-kick in the build-up.

However, many fans disputed the ruling the Reds defender was definitively offside, with no image featuring VAR lines produced in the aftermath of the match, before Aberdeen chiefs attended a meeting with the Scottish FA earlier this week.

On Wednesday, they released a statement saying it was “no longer tenable” to maintain the “relative public silence” they have kept over VAR grievances, having seen and heard transcripts which they claim revealed failings in how the MacDonald offside call was reached.

The Dons claim the Hawkeye system at the Tony Macaroni Stadium failed, meaning the VAR officials “were unable to rely on any reliable calibrated lines to determine, with the normal degree of certainty, whether Angus MacDonald was offside or otherwise,” with the SFA said to be investigating this failure.

Aberdeen say the officials instead used a freeze frame to judge whether MacDonald was onside, but the SFA had accepted “there is no conceivable way the VAR could tell definitively the deepest position of Livingston midfielder Daniel MacKay’s body, because from the only angle available – the 18-yard box camera on the Main Stand side – the lower half of MacKay’s body is completely obscured from view, blocked by other players.”

The Reds added: “Even if his full body was visible, it’s impossible to determine who was closest to the goal line with no on-pitch ‘markers’.”

They continued: “Therefore, it was acknowledged by all in attendance at the meeting that the VARs had to effectively guess on what that position might have been based on the limited information available to them, and that was the basis on which to overrule the on-field call of the assistant referee, who did not raise his flag.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring late on but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring late on but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review. Image: SNS

“It is our strong belief that in such an instance, and for the integrity of the game, the match officials should stick with their original on-field decision without the strength of evidence to overturn that and essentially re-referee the passage of play.

“This course of action was chosen ahead of asking the referee, himself, to look at the freeze frame and make a determination, which is permitted under the protocols when it’s a matter of opinion rather than factual, or more appropriately, in absence of a definitive outcome from the camera, sticking with the on-field decision, and giving the benefit of the doubt.”

‘We do not believe VAR is enhancing the game’

Aberdeen said the incident exposes a multitude of failings with VAR, including: “the limitations in the technology, the inappropriate implementation, the consistency of decision-making, and the negative impact on the overall experience for the match-going supporter.”

Acknowledging Aberdeen are not “exclusive” in suffering the consequences of these issues, they said: “We do not believe VARs presence is enhancing the game in this country.”

The Dons added: “The Scottish FA, with the help of the SPFL (via the Competitions Working Group), have an ongoing review of the use of Video Assistant Referees within Scottish football.

“Aberdeen FC is committed to playing an active role in those discussions and will work with all stakeholders to try and improve the output”.

Conversation