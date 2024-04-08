Ref Watch: Head knocks and disallowed goal in Livingston and Aberdeen’s bore draw – but should it have been played?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref Watch: Head knocks and disallowed goal in Livingston and Aberdeen’s bore draw – but should it have been played?

Finlay Elder assesses referee Graham Grainger and VAR official Matthew MacDermid's showings during Saturday's 0-0 stalemate.

Livingston v Aberdeen referee Graham Grainger. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen’s bottom six fate was confirmed by a 0-0 bore draw at Livingston on Saturday, but how did referee Graham Grainger and Matthew MacDermid on VAR perform?

There were several stoppages for head knocks during the game, and I thought the referee managed most of the the situations well.

Livingston’s Jamie Brandon receives treatment for a head knock during their Premiership match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

The one exception was when Livingston striker Tete Yengi was clearly caught by a high boot from Richard Jensen.

I think the Finnish international was careless putting his boot so high. Though I wouldn’t say it warranted anything more than a caution, I thought Jensen was lucky to escape with no punishment at all.

Yengi also refused treatment for a good minute-and-a-half before the physios came on. Given the nature of the injury, the referee should have taken greater control and realised the player clearly needed treatment.

Officials should have shown working on Dons’ offside goal

We now move on to the key call of the game – Bojan Miovski’s disallowed late winner.

Miovski eventually finished acrobatically after a free-kick was knocked across the box by team-mate Angus MacDonald.

After a VAR review, it was decided MacDonald was offside when the free-kick was taken.

Aberdeen players look dejected as the referee rules Bojan Miovski’s goal at Livingston offside. Image: SNS.

Having seen the footage, it looks very tight and I do find it strange lines weren’t drawn on the image and provided to the media.

Even if it is obvious, lines are normally still drawn.

With VAR, offsides are meant to be factual, non subjective decisions, and providing the lines would have shown MacDermid’s working and put any suggestions of the call being incorrect to bed.

If they were confident he was off, we will have to take the officials word.

Should Livingston v Aberdeen have even gone ahead?

Before a ball was kicked on Saturday, another important decision the referee had to make, in line with many referees across the country, was whether or not the game could be played.

The really windy weather had a huge impact on the quality of the fixture in East Lothian – it reminded me of St Johnstone at home earlier in the season.

The Tony Macaroni Arena before Livingston v Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

At one point during proceedings, I did think the referee may have been considering whether it was right to continue.

Just before the half, a Kelle Roos goal-kick barely made it out of his box.

There has been plenty of debate this week about the pressure on officials to get the pre-Premiership split matches on.

When it comes to abandoning a game, there are several factors which need to be considered. Player safety is the most important by a country mile.

With the ball swirling in the air, it did make potential head injuries more likely (as proved by the amount of head knock stoppages) as players struggled to read the path of the ball.

At this stage of the season, the authorities and referees are likely more determined to get every game finished, even if it isn’t the correct option.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

