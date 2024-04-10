West End walkout: More than 20 properties for sale or to let in once thriving area of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West End walkout: More than 20 properties for sale or to let in once thriving area of Aberdeen

We reveal the full list of properties lying vacant on four prestigious streets including Carden Place and Rubislaw Terrace.

By Chris Cromar
To let sign outside property on Carden Place, Aberdeen.
For sale or to let signs are a common sight in the West End of Aberdeen. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

In its hey-day, the West End of Aberdeen was packed with companies eager to call the prestigious area its home.

Today, more than 20 properties on just four streets – Carden Place, Carden Terrace, Queen’s Terrace and Rubislaw Terrace – are laying vacant, with for let/ sale signs scattered throughout the neighbourhood.

Many of the buildings are in a state of disrepair, with rubbish building outside doors.

One Aberdeen property expert has said the reason a number of West End offices are empty is due to building “quality” issues.

West End flag to let sign.
Some of the buildings have seen better days. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

He added that the situation is also down to “flight to quality” – a financial market phenomenon where investors begin to shift their asset allocation away from riskier investments and into safer ones.

Of all the available properties on the market, only one is under offer – with the rest being for sale or to rent.

‘Home-working doesn’t help – but isn’t to blame’

A number of businesses and organisations do remain loyal to the area, including charity Barnardos, construction and engineering firm Costain, Leeds Building Society and hairdresser Pink Lily on Carden Place.

Carden Place, Aberdeen.
Carden Place is located in the West End of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Queens Terrace and Rubislaw Terrace include restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, No. 10 Bar and Restaurant, Parx Cafe and Russell Gibson Financial Management.

John MacRae, the chairman of Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC) – which offers the largest selection of property for sale or rent in the north-east – said it’s “unlikely” the situation is an after-effect of the oil and gas downturn in 2015.

He added that staff working from home and hybrid work patterns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have had “some effect” but is “not the main reason” for the demise.

John MacRae.
John MacRae gave his reasons why businesses are leaving the West End of Aberdeen.

He told The P&J: “In my view, the main reason is a flight to quality. Tenants want modern amenities, particularly in IT compatibility and communications, along with green compliance in the thermal efficiency of buildings and energy efficient heating and ventilation.”

In terms of the long-term future of West End streets – once a hotbed of thriving businesses – Mr MacRae believes that it is a “distinct possibility, if not probability” that these empty commercial offices will be turned into homes.

Although he admits: “Time scale is perhaps medium to long-term”.

In January, it was revealed that the Aberdeen offices of abrdn (previously Aberdeen Asset Management) on Queen’s Terrace were to close, with all 90 staff to work from home as a result.

Here is a list of all properties on the market in these four West End streets:

Carden Place

Balmoral House, 74 Carden Place – for sale for offers over £595,000 – leased to charity Charlie House until January 31, 2025

Balmoral House, Aberdeen.
Balmoral House. Image: Ryden.

Garden Church, 6 Carden Place – for sale for offers in the region of £750,000 or to let

Carden Church, Aberdeen.
Carden Church. Image: Ryden.

7 Carden Place – to let

7 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
7 Carden Place. Image: FG Burnett.

15 Carden Place – for sale at the reduced price of £450,000 (excluding VAT)

15 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
15 Carden Place. Image: FG Burnett.

17 Carden Place – to let

17 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
17 Carden Place. Image: Ryden.

22 Carden Place – for sale for offers invited

22 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
22 Carden Place. Image: Ryden.

38 Carden Place – for sale for price on application

38 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
38 Carden Place. Image: Ryden.

44 Carden Place – for sale for £450,000

44 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
44 Carden Place. Image: Shepherd.

53 Carden Place – to let

53 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
53 Carden Place. Image: FG Burnett.

78 Carden Place – for sale or to let

78 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
78 Carden Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Carden Terrace

3 Carden Terrace – to let

3 Carden Terrace, Aberdeen.
3 Carden Terrace. Image: FG Burnett.

4 Carden Terrace – for sale or to let

4 Carden Terrace, Aberdeen.
4 Carden Terrace. Image: FG Burnett.

Queen’s Terrace

1 Queen’s Terrace – for sale for £625,000 or to let

1 Queen's Terrace, Aberdeen.
1 Queen’s Terrace. Image: CBRE.

2 Queen’s Terrace and 3 Queen’s Terrace – both to let

2 and 3 Queen's Terrace, Aberdeen.
2 and 3 Queen’s Terrace. Image: Graham Sibbald.

8 Queen’s Terrace – under offer

8 Queen's Terrace, Aberdeen.
8 Queen’s Terrace.

Rubislaw Terrace

5 Rubislaw Terrace – for sale for offers over £450,000

5 Rubislaw Terrace.
5 Rubislaw Terrace. Image: ASPC.

13 Rubislaw Terrace – to let

13 Rubislaw Terrace, Aberdeen.
13 Rubislaw Terrace. Image: CBRE.

17 Rubislaw Terrace – for sale for £600,000 or to let

17 Rubislaw Terrace, Aberdeen.
17 Rubislaw Terrace. Image: CBRE.

22 Rubislaw Terrace – to let

22 Rubislaw Terrace, Aberdeen.
22 Rubislaw Terrace. Image: CBRE.

23 Rubislaw Terrace – to let

23 Rubislaw Terrace, Aberdeen.
23 Rubislaw Terrace. Image: Savills.

Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen risks losing its granite heritage if we don’t encourage redevelopment

