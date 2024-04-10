West End walkout: More than 20 properties for sale or to let in once thriving area of Aberdeen

In its hey-day, the West End of Aberdeen was packed with companies eager to call the prestigious area its home.

Today, more than 20 properties on just four streets – Carden Place, Carden Terrace, Queen’s Terrace and Rubislaw Terrace – are laying vacant, with for let/ sale signs scattered throughout the neighbourhood.

Many of the buildings are in a state of disrepair, with rubbish building outside doors.

One Aberdeen property expert has said the reason a number of West End offices are empty is due to building “quality” issues.

He added that the situation is also down to “flight to quality” – a financial market phenomenon where investors begin to shift their asset allocation away from riskier investments and into safer ones.

Of all the available properties on the market, only one is under offer – with the rest being for sale or to rent.

‘Home-working doesn’t help – but isn’t to blame’

A number of businesses and organisations do remain loyal to the area, including charity Barnardos, construction and engineering firm Costain, Leeds Building Society and hairdresser Pink Lily on Carden Place.

Queens Terrace and Rubislaw Terrace include restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, No. 10 Bar and Restaurant, Parx Cafe and Russell Gibson Financial Management.

John MacRae, the chairman of Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC) – which offers the largest selection of property for sale or rent in the north-east – said it’s “unlikely” the situation is an after-effect of the oil and gas downturn in 2015.

He added that staff working from home and hybrid work patterns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have had “some effect” but is “not the main reason” for the demise.

He told The P&J: “In my view, the main reason is a flight to quality. Tenants want modern amenities, particularly in IT compatibility and communications, along with green compliance in the thermal efficiency of buildings and energy efficient heating and ventilation.”

In terms of the long-term future of West End streets – once a hotbed of thriving businesses – Mr MacRae believes that it is a “distinct possibility, if not probability” that these empty commercial offices will be turned into homes.

Although he admits: “Time scale is perhaps medium to long-term”.

In January, it was revealed that the Aberdeen offices of abrdn (previously Aberdeen Asset Management) on Queen’s Terrace were to close, with all 90 staff to work from home as a result.

Here is a list of all properties on the market in these four West End streets:

Carden Place

Balmoral House, 74 Carden Place – for sale for offers over £595,000 – leased to charity Charlie House until January 31, 2025



Garden Church, 6 Carden Place – for sale for offers in the region of £750,000 or to let



7 Carden Place – to let



15 Carden Place – for sale at the reduced price of £450,000 (excluding VAT)



17 Carden Place – to let



22 Carden Place – for sale for offers invited



38 Carden Place – for sale for price on application



44 Carden Place – for sale for £450,000



53 Carden Place – to let



78 Carden Place – for sale or to let



Carden Terrace

3 Carden Terrace – to let



4 Carden Terrace – for sale or to let



Queen’s Terrace

1 Queen’s Terrace – for sale for £625,000 or to let



2 Queen’s Terrace and 3 Queen’s Terrace – both to let



8 Queen’s Terrace – under offer



Rubislaw Terrace

5 Rubislaw Terrace – for sale for offers over £450,000

13 Rubislaw Terrace – to let

17 Rubislaw Terrace – for sale for £600,000 or to let

22 Rubislaw Terrace – to let

23 Rubislaw Terrace – to let