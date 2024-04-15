Aberdeen fan view: Plenty for Graeme Shinnie to ponder over the coming weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Plenty for Graeme Shinnie to ponder over the coming weeks

The Dons captain will miss his side's upcoming matches in the cup and league due to suspension.

Graeme Shinnie was sent off against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

It is Graeme Shinnie’s nature to chase every ball and seek every tackle as if his survival depended on it.

He would not be the effective operator he is if he played any other way.

But in the next fortnight of enforced inactivity, it might be worth a period of pragmatic reflection. Not all tackles are created equal.

Twice last April and already once this, Shinnie has been sent off for stoppage-time challenges in unthreatening areas of the pitch.

Add the damaging booking which he received for – admittedly with justification – advising the referee of an 89th-minute foul in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, and the Dons skipper will have missed a total of seven significant late-season matches for the want of discretion.

A red card for Graeme Shinnie in the closing stages of the encounter with Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.  

Shinnie would perhaps point to Paisley, and his meme-inviting primal screams, to support the theory that charging anything but full-speed to the final whistle invites calamity.

Maybe. But in cold actuarial terms, he has left his team to play without its captain in five matches at the tail end of a European chase, a cup semi-final, and a fixture in what has now become an unexpectedly tight relegation battle, in pursuit of protecting less than 15 minutes’ worth of results from non-existent peril. The risk has vastly outweighed the reward.

Doubtless it is not as straightforward as it appears to those of us who have never breenged into a 50/50 in Shinnie’s boots.

There is no aggression dial which can be manually throttled back, and if there were then the real danger would be in its overuse. To a degree, asking Shinnie not to tackle people is like asking the birds not to sing.

Sometimes, though, predators lurk, and a brief silence is necessary for self-preservation. With hawkish referees about, Shinnie must prioritise living to fight another day.

