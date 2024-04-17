Aberdeen fan view: Plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Jimmy Thelin’s arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Jimmy Thelin’s arrival

Chris Crighton believes Thelin's attacking approach can pay dividends at Pittodrie.

The Aberdeen board's patient pursuit of Jimmy Thelin paid off.
By Chris Crighton

In the end, Aberdeen got their man.

For a while there, as the current season crumbled to ash, supporters would have gladly taken any old man – as, briefly, did the club – but nerve has been rewarded with what appears to have been the top candidate. As is usually the case, it is less important to make a quick decision than to make the right one.

There is plenty reason to be optimistic that the hire of Jimmy Thelin is just that.

Detractors will perhaps worry about Thelin’s lack of direct knowledge of the league, but that is an increasingly arcane and parochial concern in the modern day.

Tape over the badges on the jerseys of the Premiership’s multinational squads and there is little which marks them out as being impenetrably Scottish.

Much more relevant is Thelin’s experience of managing a club which occupies a similar space relative to its Swedish rivals as he will find here.

Operating outside of the country’s main population centres and against champions implausibly inflated by regular deposits of European riches, Thelin has led a long-term project seeking to make Elfsborg a self-sustaining contender. That ticks more boxes for leading the next stage of Aberdeen’s journey than being able to list all the names Livingston’s ground ever had.

Supplied with the right parts to build his team, Thelin will also bring noticeable change on the field.

If one had to sum up Aberdeen’s play this season in one family-friendly word, it would be purposeless: pause footage of any game and you are likely to see the majority of players standing rigidly, with no obvious clue as to how they would begin to construct a scoring chance. Under Thelin, that simply will not happen.

His Elfsborg side is renowned for its hustle, which it uses to devastating effect. In what came heartbreakingly close to being a title-winning 2023 league campaign, Elfsborg scored 16 goals within ten seconds of turning over possession: eight of them, including in statement thrashings of Malmo and Djurgarden, from steals made inside the final third.

Of 49 goals scored in passages of open play, 13 came with five or more Elfsborg players inside the box at the moment of impact.

Thelin’s Elfsborg are, in NFL parlance, a blitzing team; one which seizes fleeting opportunities to overwhelm opponents by flooding key areas.

Effecting that at Pittodrie would be revelatory from an entertainment standpoint, and on paper represents a shrewd bet to maximise return on a budget which will sit around the 70th percentile of the Premiership’s exponential curve.

The managerial hunting trail is laced with many pitfalls, and under Dave Cormack’s stewardship Aberdeen have sampled most of them. Too young; too old. Too staid; too naive. Overly familiar; unnecessarily confrontational.

But each previous hire has been in defiance of some pretty obvious warnings, and none of the danger signs carry Jimmy Thelin’s face. Though that does not mean success is guaranteed or imminent, the odds have just nudged slightly towards the Dons’ favour.

