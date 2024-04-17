Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois reveals Harry Potter rail line experience

The Class 37s on the West Highland “Harry Potter” rail line are “absolute perfection”, says celebrity trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.

Sharing a video of the Class 37 engines on his Instagram page, Francis enjoys his trademark joy and laughter at seeing one of his favourite engines.

Francis was in Fort William last Monday and Tuesday for the launch of a trial pleasure train line route to Mallaig.

The Class 37 was on the route while West Coast Railways waited to receive an exemption from the Office of the Rail Regulator (ORR).

The train that took to the line last Monday was pulled by the “Ferrari of engines” – the Class 37 – and consisted of four mocked-up ScotRail carriages.

Francis, who has a huge international following for his transporting antics, even fell on the hillside as he tried to capture the Class 37s going over the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The viaduct is known for its starring role in the Harry Potter films.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5ycFddNCUx/?e=d68a7373-b4e0-4d0f-bb93-4fdb2ea77c93&g=5

In a video, that has since been liked by 35,000 people, Francis said: “I’m here in the West Highlands today to see two Class 37s erupt from this tunnel behind me.

“I know the driver, he is called Cushtie and he is a proper legend.”

Francis, wearing a headheld camera, then captures his infectious joy, including screams of delight and laughter after seeing the Class 37 engines on the rail line.

As the train’s horn sounds, Francis says: “What a legend”.

Adding: “It was not Cushtie driving, he was in the second man seat.

Appearing to film from the top of the Glenfinnan Monument, the trainspotter and model then says: “Oh I am going to chase it, I have to chase it.”

Francis can then be seen climbing up the hills near the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

He continues: “I am going to carry on chasing it.”

Describing his walk as “very, very unpleasant” he falls over in his pursuit of capturing the Class 37 engine.

The Class 37 engine is owned by Locomotive Services Limited.

Commenting on Francis’ post, br_mckay said: “I wonder if the train engineers are just as excited to see Francis as he is to see the trains.

WCR restarted its Jacobite Express Steam Train on Monday, but on the first day of returning to service the train was in a siding for more than three hours.

It is not yet known if LSL will run a regular train on the Fort William to Mallaig route.