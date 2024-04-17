Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois reveals Harry Potter rail line experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois reveals Harry Potter rail line experience

'I am going to chase it - I have to chase it' the celebrity trainspotter scrambled up the hill at Glenfinnan.

By Louise Glen
Francis Bourgeois in Mallaig.
Francis Bourgeois in Mallaig. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The Class 37s on the West Highland “Harry Potter” rail line are “absolute perfection”, says celebrity trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.

Sharing a video of the Class 37 engines on his Instagram page, Francis enjoys his trademark joy and laughter at seeing one of his favourite engines.

Francis was in Fort William last Monday and Tuesday for the launch of a trial pleasure train line route to Mallaig.

The Class 37 was on the route while West Coast Railways waited to receive an exemption from the Office of the Rail Regulator (ORR).

The Class 37 in Fort William.
The Class 37 pulled into Fort William last week. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The train that took to the line last Monday was pulled by the “Ferrari of engines” – the Class 37 – and consisted of four mocked-up ScotRail carriages.

Francis, who has a huge international following for his transporting antics, even fell on the hillside as he tried to capture the Class 37s going over the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The viaduct is known for its starring role in the Harry Potter films.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5ycFddNCUx/?e=d68a7373-b4e0-4d0f-bb93-4fdb2ea77c93&g=5

In a video, that has since been liked by 35,000 people, Francis said: “I’m here in the West Highlands today to see two Class 37s erupt from this tunnel behind me.

“I know the driver, he is called Cushtie and he is a proper legend.”

Francis is impressed by the famous Glenfinnan route. Image Sandy McCook.

Francis, wearing a headheld camera, then captures his infectious joy, including screams of delight and laughter after seeing the Class 37 engines on the rail line.

As the train’s horn sounds, Francis says: “What a legend”.

Adding: “It was not Cushtie driving, he was in the second man seat.

Appearing to film from the top of the Glenfinnan Monument, the trainspotter and model then says: “Oh I am going to chase it, I have to chase it.”

Francis can then be seen climbing up the hills near the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

He continues: “I am going to carry on chasing it.”

Describing his walk as “very, very unpleasant” he falls over in his pursuit of capturing the Class 37 engine.

The Class 37 engine is owned by Locomotive Services Limited.

Commenting on Francis’ post, br_mckay said: “I wonder if the train engineers are just as excited to see Francis as he is to see the trains.

WCR restarted its Jacobite Express Steam Train on Monday, but on the first day of returning to service the train was in a siding for more than three hours.

It is not yet known if LSL will run a regular train on the Fort William to Mallaig route.

Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois joins first passengers as Class 37 makes Harry Potter line debut

