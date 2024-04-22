Paul Third: Football fans are being left short-changed by VAR

Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final was a game for the ages as Aberdeen and Celtic clashed in a Hampden classic which will live long in the memory.

Great goals, high drama, controversy, injuries and a penalty shoot-out. It truly had it all.

But through a game which we will remember for years to come was one thing we did not want – silence.

That’s the word which comes to mind when it comes to VAR and its seemingly never-ending ability to cause confusion and consternation.

There were two pivotal moments at the National Stadium where VAR was used but unfortunately for the 45,385, paying customers inside Hampden they were completely ignored.

Match official Don Robertson was in discussion with his colleagues Greg Aitken and Andrew McWilliam about a potential penalty for handball from Liam Scales in the first half.

Once a decision had been reached those in attendance were left with an announcement no penalty had been awarded but had no idea why.

It turns out the scrutiny was not whether Scales had used his hand but rather whether the offence had happened inside the penalty area. Once it had been determined the potential offence was outside the box the check was over.

Then came the more challenging issue of another penalty appeal following a challenge from Cameron Carter-Vickers on Dons winger Junior Hoilett in extra-time.

There was no doubt the Celtic defender had fouled the Canadian international but, after what felt like an eternity passing, a free kick was awarded to Celtic.

Again, no explanation as to why was given other than a scoreboard saying foul by the attacking team.

Time for football to follow rugby’s lead

This is not a sour grapes exercise here but it does seem as if football supporters are being short-changed by the introduction of VAR.

After all, being told football without the fans is nothing is nice and all, but isn’t it about time loyal supporters parting with their hard-earned cash every week were treated with a little more respect?

The answer is so obvious it does leave you wondering why it is not in place already.

More transparency – and clarity is needed

It’s time for football to take a leaf out of rugby’s book.

Yes, a phrase which has been used about various aspects of the oval ball game when compared to the beautiful game in the past but hear me out.

Imagine if the media and the stadium announcer had been privy to what was discussed in real-time during Saturday’s key deliberations among the officials?

Viewers watching at home or listeners on the radio would have been made aware of not only what the outcome was but how that decision had been reached.

Furthermore, if it was not possible to relay those discussions through the PA system then the announcer could at least have been able to convey what the rationale behind the decision being made actually was.

That’s the funny thing about football fans. Even if they don’t agree with the decision, it’s a lot easier to accept if they know why it was made.

Football is a spectacle unlike any other and Saturday’s all-time classic attests to that.

But fans are being continually short-changed by the ongoing veil of secrecy which surrounds key decisions being made on the pitch.

It needs to change and change for the better before the joy of watching live becomes a turn-off for fans, viewers and listeners alike.