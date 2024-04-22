Paul Third: Football fans are being left short-changed by VAR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Football fans are being left short-changed by VAR

Scottish Cup semi-final was a classic but supporters deserve better then to be left in the dark by officiating.

VAR was used to turn down two Aberdeen penalty claims against Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final was a game for the ages as Aberdeen and Celtic clashed in a Hampden classic which will live long in the memory.

Great goals, high drama, controversy, injuries and a penalty shoot-out. It truly had it all.

But through a game which we will remember for years to come was one thing we did not want – silence.

That’s the word which comes to mind when it comes to VAR and its seemingly never-ending ability to cause confusion and consternation.

There were two pivotal moments at the National Stadium where VAR was used but unfortunately for the 45,385, paying customers inside Hampden they were completely ignored.

Match official Don Robertson was in discussion with his colleagues Greg Aitken and Andrew McWilliam about a potential penalty for handball from Liam Scales in the first half.

Once a decision had been reached those in attendance were left with an announcement no penalty had been awarded but had no idea why.

It turns out the scrutiny was not whether Scales had used his hand but rather whether the offence had happened inside the penalty area. Once it had been determined the potential offence was outside the box the check was over.

Then came the more challenging issue of another penalty appeal following a challenge from Cameron Carter-Vickers on Dons winger Junior Hoilett in extra-time.

There was no doubt the Celtic defender had fouled the Canadian international but, after what felt like an eternity passing, a free kick was awarded to Celtic.

Again, no explanation as to why was given other than a scoreboard saying foul by the attacking team.

Time for football to follow rugby’s lead

Rugby ball with text: "Rugby World Cup, France 2023"
Football can learn some important lessons in transparency from rugby. Image: Shutterstock

This is not a sour grapes exercise here but it does seem as if football supporters are being short-changed by the introduction of VAR.

After all, being told football without the fans is nothing is nice and all, but isn’t it about time loyal supporters parting with their hard-earned cash every week were treated with a little more respect?

The answer is so obvious it does leave you wondering why it is not in place already.

More transparency – and clarity is needed

It’s time for football to take a leaf out of rugby’s book.

Yes, a phrase which has been used about various aspects of the oval ball game when compared to the beautiful game in the past but hear me out.

Referee Don Robertson in discussion with Aberdeen midfielders Connor Barron and Leighton Clarkson at Hampden.
Referee Don Robertson in discussion with Aberdeen midfielders Connor Barron and Leighton Clarkson at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock

Imagine if the media and the stadium announcer had been privy to what was discussed in real-time during Saturday’s key deliberations among the officials?

Viewers watching at home or listeners on the radio would have been made aware of not only what the outcome was but how that decision had been reached.

Furthermore, if it was not possible to relay those discussions through the PA system then the announcer could at least have been able to convey what the rationale behind the decision being made actually was.

That’s the funny thing about football fans. Even if they don’t agree with the decision, it’s a lot easier to accept if they know why it was made.

Football is a spectacle unlike any other and Saturday’s all-time classic attests to that.

But fans are being continually short-changed by the ongoing veil of secrecy which surrounds key decisions being made on the pitch.

It needs to change and change for the better before the joy of watching live becomes a turn-off for fans, viewers and listeners alike.

