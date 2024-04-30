Aberdeen Women and Montrose serve up a thriller in Pittodrie homecoming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women and Montrose serve up a thriller in Pittodrie homecoming

The spoils were shared in a six-goal thriller between the Dons and the Gable Endies in front of a record crowd.

By Paul Third
Hannah Innes, centre, smiles after scoring to make it 2-1 to Aberdeen against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock
Hannah Innes, centre, smiles after scoring to make it 2-1 to Aberdeen against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock

A record attendance were treated to a goalfest as Aberdeen Women and Montrose fought out a 3-3 draw in their SWPL encounter at Pittodrie.

A game high on drama, and some outstanding goals, saw the Dons lead twice before falling behind only to come back and stretch their unbeaten run to four matches in a six-goal thriller.

It was 2-2 at the break as goals from Francesca Ogilvie and Hannah Innes were cancelled out by a double from Montrose’s Tammy Harkin.

Cassie Cowper then put the visitors ahead early in the second half before Bayley Hutchison’s 25th goal of the season earned the Dons a point.

The Aberdeen fans turned out in force to cheer on Clint Lancaster’s side in what was the Dons’ first game at Pittodrie since October 2022.

The SWPL game against Montrose was the women’s side’s third game to be played at Pittodrie, with the Dons having lost their first 2-0 to Rangers in March 2022 before beating Glasgow Women by the same scoreline in their last game at the stadium.

Aberdeen fans turned out in force to cheer on their side. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers, may be Aberdeen Women’s traditional home for league fixtures but it is clear the chance to watch the side in action at Pittodrie remains an attractive proposition for the Dons support with 2,006, the highest home turnout to date for the women’s team, treated to a thriller.

Ogilvie got Dons off the mark early

The Aberdeen players celebrate Francesca Ogilvie’s opener against Montrose. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Lancaster’s side were clearly in the mood for this one and it took them just six minutes to open the scoring as Bayley Hutchison set-up Francesca Ogilvie to fire past Lauren Perry in the Montrose goal.

Montrose responded with a shot from former Don Louise Brown, which was saved by Jennifer Currie.

Eilidh Shore’s long pass then sent Hutchison clear, but Perry made a terrific save to deny the Aberdeen striker.

Aberdeen captain Hannah Stewarts fends off the attention of Montrose’s Aimee Culley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The home team had settled into their surroundings and it took another good save from Perry to deny Dons captain Hannah Stewart from doubling Aberdeen’s lead in the 19th minute.

It looked only a matter of time before a second goal came, but the visitors had other ideas as they promptly broke upfield to draw level.

Gable Endies captain Tammy Harkin got the goal – and what a strike it was, as the midfielder beat Currie with a terrific 20-yard finish into the top corner.

Late drama before the break

Hannah Innes, second from left, is congratulated after making it 2-1 to the Dons. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The home side’s confidence was dented by the loss of the goal and the Dons lacked the threat of their encouraging opening.

But, having failed to trouble since conceding the equaliser Aberdeen regained the lead in the 44th minute in spectacular fashion as Hannah Innes rifled home a stunning strike from all of 35 yards.

The Dons’ joy at going in front again was shortlived, however, as Montrose captain Harkin’s low drive from the edge of the box in first-half stoppage time made it 2-2 at the break.

Montrose edge in front after the interval

Having hauled themselves level twice, the visitors started the second half on the front foot and made their early pressure count as they took the lead in the 52nd minute thanks to a fine volley from Cassie Cowper.

But the Gable Endies’ lead lasted all of seven minutes, as Hutchison headed home for the Dons after the visitors had failed to clear a corner.

Perry saved a 25-yard free-kick from Chloe Gover soon after to keep the game level, before the Aberdeen midfielder made a terrific block at the other end to deny Holly Daniel from putting the visitors ahead again.

Currie then made a terrific save, diving low to her left to keep out Jade McLaren’s netbound header for Montrose.

Despite the efforts of both sides, they had to settle for a point apiece. Given the entertainment, it is unlikely anyone in attendance went home disappointed.

Lancaster’s praise for players

Dons boss Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen manager Lancaster praised his players for handling the big occasion of playing at Pittodrie following the game.

Lancaster was disappointed not to win the game, but was proud of his players’ efforts.

He said: “On the whole, a draw was a fair result. We didn’t do enough to win the game.

“Montrose have got some good players in their team and they worked really hard. It was a fair result.

“It was a big occasion for our girls. They have beaten Montrose three times and there was a lot of expectation on them to win again.

“I don’t think we created enough, certainly in the second half, to warrant winning the game, and it’s unfortunate that a lapse of concentration out of possession led to us conceding the first two goals.

“But we’re four games unbeaten and the girls have been brilliant all season. The most important thing for them tonight was to enjoy the moment.”

Lancaster was delighted to see his players backed by a record Dons Women support.

The manager believes opportunities to play at the club’s spiritual home will live long in the memory for the squad.

He said: “The fans were unbelievable and it’s so good to see so many young boys and girls cheering the players on – and the support did not go unnoticed.

“The crowd was amazing and we just want to thank everyone at the club for putting this game on.

“It’s so good to see the families of the players and young girls in particular here enjoying the game.

“It has been brilliant and we’re grateful for the chance to come and play.”

