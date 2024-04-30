Ester Sokler tipped to have a ‘big season’ under new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin by interim boss Peter Leven

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler will make a major impact under new manager Jimmy Thelin next season, interim boss Peter Leven reckons.

Sokler came off the bench to net a dramatic leveller in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, making it 2-2 to force extra-time.

It was the Slovenian striker’s third goal of a debut season where he has been restricted to just five starts in all competitions.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Austria and Slovenia to land Sokler in a £300,000 transfer last summer.

Leven reckons the 24-year-old has been unfortunate star striker Bojan Miovski has been in red-hot form.

Miovski has scored 24 goals and is being tracked by Dutch giants Feyenoord, as well as clubs in Italy, Germany and Spain.

Leven hailed Sokler as a “natural finisher” who has had to bide his time due to the sensational scoring form of Miovsk.

And he is confident Sokler will thrive next season under Thelin, having had a full debut season to gain an understanding of the Scottish game.

He said: “It is just unfortunate for Ester, as Bojan is on 24 goals this season, so he has had to wait his time.

“It will be a big season for Ester next year.

“This is Ester’s first season and I think he has done well.

“Obviously he has not got the game time he wanted, but Ester will come good.”

Sokler hailed as a ‘natural finisher’

Sokler was secured from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal last summer.

NK Radomlje manager Oliver Bogatinov was desperate to retain the striker, who had a season left on his contract.

Last season Sokler scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for NK Radomlje in the Slovenian PrvaLIGA.

The striker netted his first competitive goal for Aberdeen in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup quarter-final defeat of Ross County in September.

He also scored in the 2-0 Conference League group stage win over German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie in December.

Sokler then fired himself into Red Army folklore by scoring a dramatic leveller at Hampden – before jumping the advertising hoarding to celebrate with fans.

Leven said: “He knows the club and understands the league now.

“Ester is a natural finisher as well.

“He is also brilliant to work with.”

‘Ester is one of the best trainers I have ever seen’

Sokler made a memorable contribution off the bench at Hampden when heading in Junior Hoilett’s cross to the back post.

That made it 2-2 to force extra-time.

In a Hampden thriller, the Dons lost out 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out following a 3-3 draw after 120 mintues.

Leven was delighted at Sokler’s scoring contribution, but told the striker he should have scored more!

He says Sokler is one of the best trainers he has ever worked with and is busting a gut every day in the bid to secure a regular start.

He said: “Ester is one of the best trainers I have ever seen.

“He gives everything every day.

“I was delighted when he came on in the semi-final and scored.

“But he could have scored more.

“I said to him well done – but you could have scored a hat-trick.

“So I’m always pushing him.”