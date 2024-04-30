Ester Sokler tipped to have a ‘big season’ under new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin by interim boss Peter Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ester Sokler tipped to have a ‘big season’ under new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin by interim boss Peter Leven

Striker Sokler scored a dramatic leveller in the Scottish Cup semi-final to force extra-time, but starts have been limited in his debut Dons campaign.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler will make a major impact under new manager Jimmy Thelin next season, interim boss Peter Leven reckons.

Sokler came off the bench to net a dramatic leveller in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, making it 2-2 to force extra-time.

It was the Slovenian striker’s third goal of a debut season where he has been restricted to just five starts in all competitions.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Austria and Slovenia to land Sokler in a £300,000 transfer last summer.

Leven reckons the 24-year-old has been unfortunate star striker Bojan Miovski has been in red-hot form.

Miovski has scored 24 goals and is being tracked by Dutch giants Feyenoord, as well as clubs in Italy, Germany and Spain.

Leven hailed Sokler as a “natural finisher” who has had to bide his time due to the sensational scoring form of Miovsk.

And he is confident Sokler will thrive next season under Thelin, having had a full debut season to gain an understanding of the Scottish game.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-2 against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
He said: “It is just unfortunate for Ester, as Bojan is on 24 goals this season, so he has had to wait his time.

“It will be a big season for Ester next year.

“This is Ester’s first season and I think he has done well.

“Obviously he has not got the game time he wanted, but Ester will come good.”

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski and fans as he scores to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image; SNS
Sokler hailed as a ‘natural finisher’

Sokler was secured from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal last summer.

NK Radomlje manager Oliver Bogatinov was desperate to retain the striker, who had a season left on his contract.

Last season Sokler scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for NK Radomlje in the Slovenian PrvaLIGA.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski and fans as he scores to make it 2-2 during a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS
The striker netted his first competitive goal for Aberdeen in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup quarter-final defeat of Ross County in September.

He also scored in the 2-0 Conference League group stage win over German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie in December.

Sokler then fired himself into Red Army folklore by scoring a dramatic leveller at Hampden – before jumping the advertising hoarding to celebrate with fans.

Leven said: “He knows the club and understands the league now.

“Ester is a natural finisher as well.

“He is also brilliant to work with.”

‘Ester is one of the best trainers I have ever seen’

Sokler made a memorable contribution off the bench at Hampden when heading in Junior Hoilett’s cross to the back post.

That made it 2-2 to force extra-time.

In a Hampden thriller, the Dons lost out 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out following a 3-3 draw after 120 mintues.

Leven was delighted at Sokler’s scoring contribution, but told the striker he should have scored more!

He says Sokler is one of the best trainers he has ever worked with and is busting a gut every day in the bid to secure a regular start.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 during the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
He said: “Ester is one of the best trainers I have ever seen.

“He gives everything every day.

“I was delighted when he came on in the semi-final and scored.

“But he could have scored more.

“I said to him well done – but you could have scored a hat-trick.

“So I’m always pushing him.”

