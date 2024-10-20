Ryan Cryle: Aberdeen put on Celtic Park show fans have been desperate for – as Jimmy Thelin looks more and more like something special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Cryle: Aberdeen put on Celtic Park show fans have been desperate for – as Jimmy Thelin looks more and more like something special

Thelin's Aberdeen showed the doubters and gave Dons fans what they have long demanded with a bold and committed display to draw 2-2 away at champions Celtic.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (centre right) shake hands with Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy (right) after the final whistle at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

For years, Aberdeen fans have been desperate for their team to effectively take the game to the Glasgow sides away from home – and, on the evidence of the thrilling 2-2 draw at Celtic, it looks like Jimmy Thelin will fulfil their wish.

With confidence flowing and the Dons on a flawless 13-game winning run heading into Saturday’s Premiership showdown at Parkhead, recently-appointed Swede Thelin did exactly what many onlookers of an Aberdeen persuasion (Dons great Willie Miller included) had called for… he didn’t change his tactics.

Thelin stuck to the same 4-2-3-1 system which has served him so well at Aberdeen already.

Before kick-off, the fixture with Celtic was a nerve-inducing one for fans thrilled by the Reds’ phenomenal start to the season and beginning to whisper of something special happening this term.

Thelin, his staff and the players were likely feeling the heat going into their visit to the champions, who they had matched stride-for-stride with seven flawless wins in the top-flight prior to kick-off.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin before taking on Celtic. Image: SNS.

Given the circumstances – including previous bosses’ miserable recent record away at Celtic – another manager might have given in to overthinking, or even committed the ultimate sin (in the Red Army’s eyes) of adopting a defensive approach.

Remember Barry Robson’s “what right do Aberdeen have to come and run the whole game?” comment following the failed containment exercise in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers last season?

Dons fans don’t expect their team to dominate the ball against Celtic or Rangers, but any hint of going to Glasgow with an inferiority complex can be seriously damaging.

However, Thelin, taking on Celtic or Rangers for the first time in his career, was never likely to stray from his ingrained and well-established attacking philosophy.

He sent Aberdeen out looking like a top-two team.

The boss played exactly the same starting XI from the wins against Hearts and Dundee, and right from kick-off, it was evident it would be the same well-drilled, high-pressing, fast-attacking, committed Aberdeen side we had seen this season so far.

In the first half, the Dons paid a price for their approach – midfield duo Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen were caught too high and bypassed for Reo Hatate’s opener, before the visitors’ determination to play out set the scene for Kyogo’s goal to make it 2-0.

Celtic’s Reo Hatate scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Again, Thelin could have abandoned his principles, with his team, told from some quarters their 13 wins prior to Celtic in all competitions had not included any real “test”, now put back in their place, having developed ideas above their station after a misleading, fortunate start to the campaign, and so on.

But no, an ice-man on the touchline, Thelin doubled down, initially making two inspired changes using the football computer he appears to have in his head. And with the Reds continuing to be brave, they wrestled the game their way.

Jamie McGrath’s ball in behind for Ester Sokler was an exquisite piece of passing, but Nicky Devlin closing the gap and harassing Daizen Maeda into a mistake before Graeme Shinnie’s deflected leveller encapsulated the Dons’ intent to take risks first out of and then in possession.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 at Celtic. Image: SNS.

In the latter stages, after the blow of Duk’s goal to make it 3-2 being chalked off, Aberdeen again showed the collective willingness to scrap and fight for a result which has been another hallmark under Thelin, and also a crucial component of the recent victories over Hearts, Dundee, St Mirren and Ross County.

The Dons held Celtic at bay in the 13 minutes of added time eventually played, culminating in the phenomenal double-stop where Dimitar Mitov somehow saved Adam Idah’s header before substitute Duk – in the latest step in his rehabilitation following a disappearing act over the summer – somehow got in the way of Alistair Johnston’s smashed volley on the goalline.

When Nick Walsh finally sounded the full-time whistle, it was a game, in the second half especially, where the visitors had more than earned their point, and have surely now PROVED their point to any onlooker who doubted the veracity and promise of what Thelin looks to be building at Aberdeen… even at this early stage.

It would be interesting to know, sitting in Celtic Park’s Main Stand, what Sir Alex Ferguson – Aberdeen’s greatest manager – thought of the Dons’ performance. Did they embody the attitude of his own iconic Reds team, who were never overawed by trips to Glasgow?

Sir Alex Ferguson during Celtic v Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Ferguson, with 10 major trophies in seven seasons, was a boss who made many wishes come true for Dons fans.

With each passing week, it feels like Thelin might be something special, too.

Conversation