Medical evacuation underway on Aberdeen to Orkney ferry

A medical evacuation is underway to transfer a ferry passenger back to mainland.

Coastguard teams are currently undertaking a rescue operation on a ferry sailing from Aberdeen to Orkney.

They received the call around 7:15pm today, Sunday, October 20.

A rescue crew is on their way to the vessel to rescue the passenger.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We are currently undertaking a medical evacuation on a passenger ship between Aberdeen and Orkney.

“We have sent one crew, and we aim to bring the person back to Aberdeen.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.