Medical evacuation underway on Aberdeen to Orkney ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Medical evacuation underway on Aberdeen to Orkney ferry

Coastguard crews have been sent to the North Sea to airlift a person from a passenger ship to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A medical evacuation is underway to bring a ship passenger back to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
A medical evacuation is underway to bring a ship passenger back to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

A medical evacuation is underway to transfer a ferry passenger back to mainland.

Coastguard teams are currently undertaking a rescue operation on a ferry sailing from Aberdeen to Orkney.

They received the call around 7:15pm today, Sunday, October 20.

A rescue crew is on their way to the vessel to rescue the passenger.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We are currently undertaking a medical evacuation on a passenger ship between Aberdeen and Orkney.

“We have sent one crew, and we aim to bring the person back to Aberdeen.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police are responding to a major incident at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kenny Elrisk/DC Thomson
Two adults and child rescued from sea at Aberdeen beach as Storm Ashley batters…
Location, Ives Road, Peterhead. Scene of Andrew Ross' murder in Ives Road, Peterhead Pictured is Police have a tent and sheets across the road to protect the scene Monday, 6th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Peterhead dad suffered fatal stab wound to heart, trial told
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 15-year-old killer and a Peterhead murder trial
Storm Ashley has led to flooding on the railway line. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Travel across Highlands and Aberdeen disrupted due to Storm Ashley
The building the man allegedly fell from a window from on the Longate in Peterhead.
Peterhead woman walks free after witnesses refuse to co-operate in window fall case
I've come up with a perfect plan to deliver without further ado the long-awaited A9 and A96 upgrades from Inverness to Aberdeen and Perth, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Will it take a 'dodgy donation' to finally get A9 and A96…
Drone image of the former Torry nursery site, which will be redeveloped.
Homes plan for abandoned Torry nursery site approved after years-long battle
Police cordoned off the beach. Image: Alastair Gammack
Woman's body found on Aberdeen's Donmouth Beach
Sport Aberdeen wants to squeeze a 36-station gym into the Westburn Park bowling pavilion. Image: Sport Aberdeen
Exclusive: £3m upgrades needed to stop more buildings at Aberdeen park 'going the way…
Tim and Alli Conner have loved renovating their steading.
Former RGU lecturer Tim and his head teacher wife Alli breathe new life into…

Conversation