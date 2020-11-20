Connor Scully: Cove Rangers head into Falkirk game as underdogs despite being League One leaders

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Connor Scully reckons Cove Rangers embrace the tag of underdogs heading to Falkirk.

The League One leaders take on full-time opposition on the road, with the visitors holding fervent promotion aspirations.

However Cove have continued to go from strength-to-strength, taking the step up in divisions in their stride with a 100 per cent start.

They defeated Partick Thistle – another full-time team – at home earlier this month and Cove have the chance to record another scalp tomorrow.

Scully said: “I know we’re sitting top just now but I think we go in as underdogs. We’ve got nothing to lose; we’re a part-time team, they train every day. Like Partick Thistle, they’re probably expected to go up.

© SNS Group

“It’s a game I’m really looking forward to, the same as the Partick one. You’re playing against opponents who have mostly played full-time all their lives. You relish going into games like that for someone like myself.

“Like I keep saying, I’m just a guy from the Highland League who’s enjoying his football. I’m probably the fittest I’ve ever been – I’m finding I can compete the fitness side of it right now.

“I’m enjoying going to all these grounds that I’ve never been to before and playing in these sorts of games.”

Scully has started every league game so far and rekindled a strong midfield partnership with Blair Yule, with whom the played alongside in the centre of the park during the club’s Highland League days.

Yule played last season at right-back but has been moved back into midfield by Paul Hartley for the new season.

Scully said: “Me and Blair played in the Highland League together – he’s a good friend of mine and I used to play with him at Aberdeen. He’s a good friend out of football as well.

“He’s been exceptional this season and it’s good to have him in beside me. He’s got so much energy, is good on the ball, so it’s been a pleasure so far.”

Cove have beaten Forfar, Partick, Peterhead and East Fife so far, in a smooth transition to life in League One.

Scully added: “I’ve started every game so far and been playing quite consistently. It’s been a good start.

“If somebody said we’d have four wins from four at the start of the season, we’d have bitten your hand off. It’s definitely a good start but nothing is won after four games. There’s a long way to go.”