Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson signs new three-year deal

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson has agreed a three-year contract extension to remain at Balmoral Stadium until the summer of 2024.

The 28-year-old, who joined Cove from Alloa in 2016, has scored 163 goals in 189 appearances for the League One side.

Megginson said: “I’m delighted to get the deal done.

“If I manage to stay fit and maintain high enough standards I wouldn’t rule out spending the rest of my playing career at Cove Rangers.

“I’ve loved every minute since joining the club in 2016.

“Everyone knows how ambitious the club is and I’m pleased the manager and directors believe I can play my part over the next three years – and hopefully beyond that.”

March 12, 2021

Manager Paul Hartley told the Cove Rangers website: “Everyone at the club is extremely happy Mitch has agreed to extend his stay with us.

“He is our talisman, an inspirational captain who leads by example and, of course, the top scorer in every season he has been at Cove Rangers.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with Mitch and signing him up for at least another three years underlines how much we value him as a player.”